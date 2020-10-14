e-paper
Hyderabad rains latest updates: City lashed by torrential rain, death toll climbs to 13

Hyderabad rains latest updates: City lashed by torrential rain, death toll climbs to 13

Life was thrown out of gear in Hyderabad following incessant rainfall for 24 hours.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 08:52 IST
Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(ANI video (screengrab))
         

At least 13 people died in Telangana - nine of them in a wall collapse in Hyderabad - after heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the state. Four others were critically injured in the wall collapse incident in Bandlaguda area of the city.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Tuesday, assistant commissioner of police, Falaknuma, M A Majeed said.

“Two houses were badly damaged and nine persons died on the spot. They include five victims in one family and four others from different families. Four persons sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at Owaisi hospital,” he said.

Life was thrown out of gear as over 24 hours of incessant rainfall left roads waterlogged and low-lying areas inundated.

Here are the latest updates:

•The intensity of rains increased after 6pm on Tuesday and the pounding continued throughout the night, resulting in waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas.

• All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi visited the spot where a wall collapsed, killing 11 people.

• “I was at a spot inspection in Mohammaedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell, resulting in death of nine people and injuring two,” Owaisi tweeted. “On my from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I’m on my way to Talabkatta and Yesrab Nagar,” his tweet further read.

• Mir Alam Mandi in the old city was also inundated. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers were deployed to clear the stagnated water from the market.

• Several low-lying areas in Begum Bazar, Khairatabad, Begumpet, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Mehdipatnam, Cherlapally, Mallapur, Moula Ali were completely submerged. News agency ANI tweeted a video of a vehicle being washed away in Dammaiguda area of Hyderabad.

 

• State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department rescued people from the Toli Chowki area which was also heavily water-logged.

