News updates from Hindustan Times: MP police finds evidence of teenager’s gang rape on arrested robbers’ phone and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 16:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

MP police finds evidence of teenager’s gang rape on arrested robbers’ phone

A mobile phone of an accused, arrested for an incident of loot, revealed evidence of a gang rape of a teenager, who didn’t register the crime with the police fearing social stigma. Madhya Pradesh police arrested all the four accused and has now booked them for gang rape on Thursday evening. Read more

Captain acting as BJP’s CM, attempting to weaken farmers’ protest: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday alleged that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has been working as the “BJP’s CM” since the Congress formed the government in the state in 2017. Read more

Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan inspects dry run in Chennai, promises vaccine in a few days

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, who on Friday oversaw the dry run for Covid-19 vaccination at government and private hospitals in Chennai and is on his way to the adjoining district of Chengalpattu said that the vaccine would be rolled out in a few days. Read more

Elon Musk crowned world’s wealthiest: Here are 9 other richest people on the planet

South African-born US entrepreneur Elon Musk has become the world’s richest person, with a net worth of $195 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of the world’s richest people. Musk, the chief executive officer (CEO) of both SpaceX and Tesla, had a rather underwhelming response to his crowning glory moment, tweeting “How strange!” adding, “Well , back to work.” Read more

India vs Australia: Steve Smith breaks Kohli, Tendulkar’s record as he scores 27th Test hundred

Steve Smith roared back into form on Friday as he put an end to his miserable run in the four-match Test series against India. Smith scored a century on the second day of the Third Test in Sydney as he powered Australia to a first innings total of 338 runs. Read more

Kiara Advani is extremely charged for 2021, her rigorous fitness post is proof

After coming back from her vacation in the Maldives and ringing in the New Year in the land of white beaches and blue water, Kiara Advani has started 2021 on a fitter note. The actor, who was in the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra shared a lot of gorgeous images from the little slice of heaven where she enjoyed the sun and gorged on delicious food. Read more

Pieces of a Woman movie review: Simply brilliant, if you can get over Shia LaBeouf’s problematic presence

Pieces of a Woman peaks in its prologue. In hindsight, downhill is the only direction it could’ve gone in. This isn’t because the rest of the film is poor, but only because that opening is outstanding. Read more

Rescue cat who lost her babies adopts two orphaned kittens. Watch

Stories showcasing animal bonding often leave people with a warm feeling in their hearts. Just like this beautiful post that describes how a rescued cat, who lost her babies, adopted two orphaned kittens. A video of this feline family, shared alongside the post, has now struck a chord with many. Read more

Watch: Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli reach Bandra police station to record statements

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut reached the Bandra police station on Jan 8 to record her statement in a case related to sedition and other charges. Ranaut, who has been provided Y-plus category security of CRPF personnel, arrived at the police station in suburban Mumbai around 1 pm along with her advocate amid heavy media presence. Watch here