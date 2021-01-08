e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Captain acting as BJP’s CM, attempting to weaken farmers’ protest: Sukhbir

Captain acting as BJP’s CM, attempting to weaken farmers’ protest: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal chief accuses Capt Amarinder Singh of dancing to the Centre’s tunes ever since he came to power

chandigarh Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 16:32 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal trading barbs.
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal trading barbs.(HT file photo)
         

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday alleged that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has been working as the “BJP’s CM” since the Congress formed the government in the state in 2017.

“Since the beginning, the way Captain acted and ran his government clearly indicates that he was dancing to the Centre’s tunes. He has the best relationship with the BJP-led Union government since ever since he formed the government in Punjab,” Sukhbir said in reply to a query.

The SAD broke ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a week after party MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Cabinet in protest against the new agriculture laws in September.

Sukhbir said that following instructions from Union home minister Amit Shah, Capt Singh was attempting to weaken the farmers’ protest. “Why have IGs and SSPs of Punjab Police been participating in meetings between the Centre and farmers? The CM is trying out all options to weaken the farmers’ protest and has now started registering cases against singers and farmers just for dumping cow dung outside the BJP leaders’ house,” Sukhbir said, alleging that it all has been done by the chief minister as he is under the BJP’s pressure due to his ED investigations and visa (indicating to his Pakistan friend).

“The resolutions passed against three farm bills in the Vidhan Sabha have not been sent to the governor for the final nod which shows intentions of the CM that he is against the farmers,” Sukhbir added.

top news
Karnataka: 6.3 lakh health workers in line for Covid-19 vaccine; 13.9 lakh vials arriving
Karnataka: 6.3 lakh health workers in line for Covid-19 vaccine; 13.9 lakh vials arriving
LIVE: Centre tells farmers’ unions it cannot repeal farm laws
LIVE: Centre tells farmers’ unions it cannot repeal farm laws
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
Delhi govt announces 7-day institutional quarantine for those arriving from UK
Delhi govt announces 7-day institutional quarantine for those arriving from UK
Priyanka Gandhi slams NCW member over Budaun rape
Priyanka Gandhi slams NCW member over Budaun rape
One ‘Republican’ to another: Athawale slams Trump over siege
One ‘Republican’ to another: Athawale slams Trump over siege
Anil Ambani’s debt rises to Rs 20,380 crore; owes money to HDFC, Axis bank
Anil Ambani’s debt rises to Rs 20,380 crore; owes money to HDFC, Axis bank
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In