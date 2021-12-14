News updates from HT: NCB's Wankhede to appear before caste certificate scrutiny committee today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

NCB's Sameer Wankhede to appear before caste certificate scrutiny committee today in religion-caste controversy case

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede is on Tuesday set to appear before the Mumbai district caste certificate scrutiny committee, which is investigating the allegations regarding the officer's caste certificate. Also read

Delhi air quality projected to stay very poor for next 2 days

Delhi is likely to see a shallow foggy sky on Tuesday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature is likely to be at 6 degrees Celsius and the maximum is predicted to reach 23 degrees Celsius. Read more

'Even greats like Tendulkar and Dravid have gone through such phase': Ex-IND coach on Kohli's century drought

Virat Kohli is arguably India's greatest modern batter but the 33-year-old hasn't been in the best of forms with the bat over the last two years, with his last ton coming in 2019. Read more

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain sangeet: Kangana Ranaut attends 'yaar ki shaadi', talks about bride's 'planet sized' ring

Actor Kangana Ranaut attended the sangeet of actor Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday night, Kangana gave glimpses from the event. Read more

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's first post after win is about gratitude: Wahe Guru Ji Da Khalsa, Wahe Guru Ji Di Fateh

Chandigarh girl Harnaaz Sandhu, who became the Miss Universe 2021, has shared a new post on her official Instagram page. Her first post after winning the title is all about gratitude and remembering the important people in her life who made the historic win possible. Read more

How BJP ministers lashed Akhilesh over 'last moments in Kashi' jibe at PM Modi

War of words erupted after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's 'end nears' jibe at PM Narendra Modi and BJP leaders. Responding to a question over BJP's plans to hold month-long events in Kashi, Akhilesh had said that people do visit varanasi when their end nears. Watch more

