News updates from Hindustan Times: NIA raids Guwahati residence of activist Akhil Gogoi arrested for sedition and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 13:12 IST

NIA raids Guwahati residence of activist Akhil Gogoi arrested for sedition

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with Assam Police on Thursday conducted raids at the Guwahati residence of arrested peasant leader and RTI activist Akhil Gogoi.

On Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Jhooth’ jibe at PM Modi, BJP’s scathing comeback

The former Congress president has used hashtag #JhootJhootJhoot along with the caption "The Prime Minister of the RSS lies to Mother India" in Hindi.

‘Unfortunately, couldn’t see the sun’: PM Modi blames clouds for missing solar eclipse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his enthusiasm about watching the solar eclipse, which is occurring today and is visible in parts of India. But, he said it was unfortunate that he couldn't view the eclipse because of clouds.

‘Tactical retreat’: Prashant Kishor critiques Centre’s new stand on NRC

Prashant Kishor, the Janata Dal United's in-house critic of its stand on the citizenship law and alliance partner BJP's push for a citizens' register, on Thursday shared his analysis of the Centre's insistence that the contentious national register of citizens was not on its immediate agenda.

FIR against Raghubar Das for remarks against JMM chief Hemant Soren

The police on Wednesday registered an FIR against outgoing Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das allegedly for using abusive language against Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president and the state's chief minister designate Hemant Soren during election campaign.

No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI



BCCI Joint Secretary Jayesh George though has made it clear that such a scenario where both India and Pakistan players play in the Asia XI wouldn't arise because the message is that there will be no Pakistan players invited.

Salman Khan got his first ad while trying to impress a girl, reveals she was the director’s girlfriend

On The Tara Sharma Show, the star shared a hilarious anecdote about how he landed his first-ever advertisement when he was a teenager.

Boxing Day 2019: All you need to know about the day after Christmas

Celebrated a day after Christmas, Boxing Day is marked in a number of countries that previously formed part of the British Empire.