News updates from Hindustan Times: No dearth of anti-malaria drug, say states amid local concerns and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 09:06 IST

No dearth of anti-malaria drug, say states amid local concerns

A day after India said it will allow limited exports of the anti-malaria hydroxychloroquine, officials across several states insisted there is no shortage of the drug. Hydroxychloroquine has emerged as the most sought-after medicine after preliminary trials in China suggested it boosted recovery and lowered the severity of the coronavirus disease. Read more.

‘Thank you India’: Trump showers praise on Modi for hydroxychloroquine

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian people on Twitter, his response to the Indian government easing restrictions on export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine that he has said would be a game-changer in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic. Read more.

Covid-19: Govt working on bailout package of up to Rs 75,000 crore to revive growth

The government may set up a fund with a corpus of about ₹50,000 crore to ₹75,000 crore to revive industries, particularly labour-intensive small and medium units, as part of an economic stimulus package currently under consideration to revive growth in the post-covid-19 era, two officials aware of the plan said. Read more.

Shab-e-Baraat 2020: Date, history and significance of Shab-e-Baraat

Shab-E-Baraat or Laylat al-Baraat is an Islamic festival that is celebrated by Muslims all around the world. Translating to the ‘The Night of Fortune and Forgiveness’, Shab-e-Barat means night of forgiveness or atonement and commemorates the day Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) entered the city of Makkah. Read more.

AR Rahman takes a dig at Masakali 2.0, recalls creating original with ‘365 days of creative brainstorming, no short cuts’

As soon as Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria’s recreated number Masakali 2.0 released on Wednesday, fans of the original wondered how AR Rahman would react to the new version. And the Oscar-winning music maestro isn’t pleased. Read more.

Android 11: Google makes A/B partition mandatory for seamless OS updates

Looks like Google is planning to make ‘seamless’ OS updates mandatory for all the future smartphones that will run Android 11 or Android R. And it is planning to do that by making ‘A/B Partition’ setup compulsory, as per a report by XDA Developers. Read more.

Bihar to promote class 1 to 11 students without exam, Rs 802 cr released for salary to teachers

The Bihar government on Wednesday issued a notification for promoting all students of the 2019-20 academic session from class 1 to 11, except class 10, to the next class without annual examination. For class 10 and 12 students, board examinations are held. Read more.

