Home / India News / ‘Will not be forgotten’: Donald Trump tweets thank you to PM Modi, Indians for allowing export of Covid-19 cure drug

India said on Tuesday it will allow some exports of hydroxychloroquine after Trump urged New Delhi to release supplies of the drug seen as a possible treatment for Covid-19.

india Updated: Apr 09, 2020 00:31 IST
Reuters
New Delhi
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet each other after their joint statement, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet each other after their joint statement, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked India for its decision to increase exports of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, an unproven treatment that Trump has promoted in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

India said on Tuesday it will allow some exports of hydroxychloroquine after Trump urged New Delhi to release supplies of the drug seen as a possible treatment for Covid-19.

“Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

