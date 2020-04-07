Covid-19: India partially lifts ban on hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol

india

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 09:55 IST

India on Tuesday partially eased restrictions on the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxycloroquine and paracetamol amid coronavirus pandemic and orders from other countries will be cleared only after meeting all domestic requirements, people familiar with developments said.

Hydroxychloroquine tablet is seen as a viable therapeutic solution to cure Covid-19 disease that has so far affected over a million people across the world.

The Indian government initially banned the exports of hydroxycloroquine on March 25 to ensure adequate domestic supplies of the medicine. The rules were further tightened last week by barring exports of hydroxycloroquine and formulations made from it from special economic zones (SEZs) and export-oriented units (EOUs).

“There has been a partial lifting of the ban, hydroxycloroquine and paracetamol exports will continue to be restricted,” said a person familiar with developments who declined to be named.

“Depending on availability of stocks of hydroxycloroquine after meeting domestic requirements, existing orders will be cleared,” the person said.

The department of pharmaceuticals and the external affairs ministry will decide on such allocations depending on humanitarian situation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the people cited above said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has said: “Hydroxychloroquine is found to be effective against coronavirus in laboratory studies and in-vivo studies. Its use in prophylaxis is derived from available evidence of benefit as treatment and supported by pre-clinical data.”

India’s National Taskforce for Covid-19 has recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine for infections among “asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19” and “asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory confirmed cases”.

Both US President Donald Trump and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro had called on the Indian government to permit the supply of the drug to cope with Covid-19 cases in their countries.

Trump had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on phone on Saturday. “The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on the issue of global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical supplies and to ensure they continue to function as smoothly as possible during the global health crisis,” White House spokesman Judd Deere, said in a tweet on Saturday following the leaders’ call.