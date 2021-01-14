News updates from Hindustan Times: No foreign chief guest at Republic Day parade amid Covid-19 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

No foreign chief guest at Republic Day parade amid Covid-19, says Centre

India on Thursday confirmed that there won’t be a foreign head of state or government as the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day celebrations, only the fourth time this has happened since independence in 1947. Read more

IAF chief asked to compare India’s Tejas and China-Pak JF-17 jets. He responds

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday said that the soon-to-be ordered LCA (light combat aircraft) Mk-1A jets would be way ahead of the JF-17 fighter planes operated by the Pakistan Air Force. Read more

Pan-India launch of Covid-19 vaccination programme at 10.30 am on Jan 16: PMO

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Thursday gave details about the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive scheduled to take place on January 16. Read more

Farmers' stir: 9th round of talks tomorrow, govt hopeful of positive discussions

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has confirmed that the ninth round of negotiations with protesting farmer unions will take place as scheduled on Friday and hoped that it would lead to positive discussions regarding the newly implemented farm bills. Read more

India vs Australia 4th Test: A fast and weary Test at the Gabba

In every conceivable way, it's advantage Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series decider. Read more

Rishad Premji shares vintage pic of grandmother, says her values shaped Wipro

The chairman of Wipro, Rishad Premji, shared a vintage snapshot of his grandmother, Dr Gulbanoo Premji on his Twitter account. Read more

One Night in Miami movie review: Regina King's riveting debut traps four Black icons in a motel room

Every community relies on its cultural icons. In moments of upheaval, they’re the ones who can mobilise the masses with their power and popularity, and shine a light on matters that would otherwise have been ignored. Read more