Rishad Premji shares vintage pic of grandmother, says her values shaped Wipro
The chairman of Wipro, Rishad Premji, shared a vintage snapshot of his grandmother, Dr Gulbanoo Premji on his Twitter account. The black and white picture shows Dr Premji, who was the company's chairman from 1966-1983, with her son Azim and his wife, Yasmeen in Amalner. The text shared alongside the photograph celebrates Dr Premji for her generous spirit and states that her values shaped Wipro’s philanthropy ideals.
"My grandmother Dr Gulbanoo Premji with my parents at Amalner. She was chairperson of Wipro from 1966-83 & a huge support for my father in the early years. She was also the most generous person I knew," reads a bit of the text shared alongside the post. It goes on to say, "Her values shaped Wipro’s philanthropy ideals". Premji posted two hashtags, #75YearsofWipro and #TheStoryofWipro with the picture.
Check out the entire post here:
Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform on January 12, this post has captured the attention of netizens. The tweet currently has nearly 7,000 likes and has simultaneously amassed many appreciative comments.
Here's what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, "Amazing pic".
Another individual wrote, "Sir, it's my hometown. I am familiar with Premji family's contributions in the growth of Amalner". "Congratulations on 75 years of Wipro. Keep it up," read one comment under the post.
A Twitter user declared, "Pedigree to be very proud of. May it last for generations".
Wipro's Azim Premji, Dr Premji's son, emerged as the most generous Indian in FY20 and topped the philanthropy list by donating ₹22 crore a day or ₹7,904 crore in a year.
What are your thoughts on this post?
