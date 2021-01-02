News updates from Hindustan Times: Omar Abdullah says vaccines belong to no political party after Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘BJP vaccine’ comment and all the latest news

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 21:07 IST

‘No vaccine belongs to any political party’: Omar Abdullah after Akhilesh Yadav rejects Covid-19 vaccine

Reacting to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav’s rejection of Covid-19 vaccines, Jammu Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said he would “happily get” a vaccine when his turn comes and that vaccines belong to humanity and no political party. Read more

After Magenta Line, Delhi Metro’s Pink Line to go driverless by mid-2021

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said that after the 37 km long Magenta line (Janakpuri West–Botanical Garden) the 59-km long Pink Line (Majlis Park–Shiv Vihar) will also have driverless operations by the middle of 2021. Read more

CDS General Bipin Rawat visits air bases in eastern sector, meets frontline soldiers

In his first official engagement outside the Capital in the New Year, chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited India’s forward air bases in the eastern sector and interacted with frontline soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh. Read more

Bharat Biotech’s vaccine gets clearance from expert panel: All you need to know about Covaxin’s efficacy, price

Apart from Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine, the other vaccine candidate that is all set to get restricted emergency-use approval in the coming days is Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Read more

BCCI set to back five Indian players sent in isolation, investigation launched - Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India will back Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, and Navdeep Saini as the general consensus is that there hasn’t been any deliberate breach from their end, reported news agency PTI. Read more

Watch: Boyfriend surprises nurse with proposal who was giving him Covid-19 vaccine

There is something extremely sweet about videos that show people proposing to their partners. They often leave people with a warn feeling in their hearts. Case in point, this video of an EMS supervisor named Robby Vargas-Cortes proposing to his boyfriend, Eric Vanderlee. Read more