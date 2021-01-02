e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / After Magenta Line, Delhi Metro’s Pink Line to go driverless by mid-2021

After Magenta Line, Delhi Metro’s Pink Line to go driverless by mid-2021

On December 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the country’s first ever fully-automated driverless train service on the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro.

delhi Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 19:27 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Delhi Metro had resumed services with curtailed operation on the Yellow Line from September 7 after being closed for over five months.
The Delhi Metro had resumed services with curtailed operation on the Yellow Line from September 7 after being closed for over five months.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said that after starting driverless services on the 37 km long Magenta Line (Janakpuri West–Botanical Garden), another major corridor of the Delhi Metro, the 59-km long Pink Line (Majlis Park–Shiv Vihar) will also have driverless operations by the middle of 2021.

 

On December 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the country’s first ever fully-automated driverless train service on the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro.

With the commencement of these new-generation trains, the DMRC has entered the elite league of “seven per cent of world’s Metro networks” which can operate services without drivers, according to DMRC.

This was the first major event of Delhi Metro in 2020 which saw an unprecedented lockdown in the earlier months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Delhi Metro had resumed services with curtailed operation on the Yellow Line from September 7 after being closed for over five months. Its currently operational network spans about 390 km with 285 stations across 11 corridors (including Noida-Greater Noida line).

Delhi Metro had begun its commercial operation on December 25, 2002, a day after the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had inaugurated DMRC’s first stretch, spanning 8.2 km from Shahdara to Tis Hazari, with just six stations.

tags
top news
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
Karnataka govt gives nod to shops, businesses to function 24x7
Karnataka govt gives nod to shops, businesses to function 24x7
Centre acting ‘insensitively’ towards farmers’ demands: Priyanka Gandhi
Centre acting ‘insensitively’ towards farmers’ demands: Priyanka Gandhi
‘No vaccine belongs to any political party’ says JKNC leader Omar Abdullah
‘No vaccine belongs to any political party’ says JKNC leader Omar Abdullah
Bitcoin breaches $30,000 as rally extends into new year
Bitcoin breaches $30,000 as rally extends into new year
Explained: India close to 1st Covid vaccine; what it may cost, how it’s made
Explained: India close to 1st Covid vaccine; what it may cost, how it’s made
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In