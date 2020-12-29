News updates from Hindustan Times: On Meerut cop’s ‘Go to Pakistan’ comment, Naqvi demands immediate action and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 13:11 IST

On Meerut cop’s ‘Go to Pakistan’ comment, Naqvi demands immediate action

Union Minister for Minorities, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Saturday demanded “immediate action” against a UP cop who purportedly asked Muslims to “go to Pakistan” during a protest. Read more

‘Today’s youth doesn’t like anarchy, instability, nepotism’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

The Prime Minister’s address on youth comes at a time when students of colleges and universities across the country have been protesting against the newly-amended citizenship law. Read more

5 wounded in mass stabbing at Hanukkah celebration in New York

The attack appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews in the region, including a massacre at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey earlier this month. Read more

‘Proud of you’: Robert Vadra to wife Priyanka after ‘manhandling’ by UP cops

Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress’ general secretary, had said on Saturday that she was pushed and shoved and even held by her throat by police personnel when she was stopped by the force from going to the house of retired police officer SR Darapuri. Read more

Sourav Ganguly sent me food: Inzamam rubbishes Danish Kaneria claims, says religion and cricket don’t mix

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has hit out at Danish Kaneria and said that religion had no role to play in cricket. Speaking on his Youtube channel. Read more

Salman Khan tears up after completing 10 years as Bigg Boss host. Watch emotional video

In the video, Salman can be seen listening to Bigg Boss, who informs the actor that even though he has often expressed the desire to quit the show out of impatience, but everyone knows how important the show, and the memories he has made during the last decade, are to him. Read more

Year Ender 2019 Fashion: The year of throwback fashion trends, comeback styles, tulle, quilting, typography and more

2019 has been an interesting year in several ‘comeback’ styles. From making a statement once again on the global runways, some styles were embraced on red carpets, film fashion, street fashion and even for those easy-to-fix everyday wardrobe. Read more

Plagiarism to cultural appropriation: Top fashion controversies of 2019

Here’s looking at some of the significant causes célèbres of the year which took the worlds of fashion and luxury by storm — from plagiarism allegations to brands being accused of cultural appropriation.Read more