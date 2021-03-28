News updates from HT: Over 4 crore vehicles on roads are older than 15 years, says Centre and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Green tax: Over 4 crore vehicles on Indian roads are older than 15 years, says Centre

The ministry of road transport and highways has revealed that over four crore vehicles older than 15 years are plying on roads across India, which will come under the green tax, with Karnataka topping the chart with 70 lakh such old vehicles. Read more

3 injured as under-construction flyover collapses near Gurugram

Two large concrete slabs of an under-construction flyover on the Dwarka-Gurugram expressway collapsed Sunday morning injuring three workers, officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said. Read more

'Modernisation in agriculture need of the hour, have lost a lot of time': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that like every sector, there is a need to adopt new practices in agriculture sector also. Read more

Gangster who escaped from police custody in Delhi hospital shootout gunned down

Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja, an alleged gangster who escaped from police custody following a shootout at GTB Hospital in east Delhi on Thursday, was gunned down by the Delhi Police’s special cell in an encounter at an apartment in outer Delhi’s Rohini early Sunday. Read more

'If I was selector, I would have brought him back': Vengsarkar vouches for veteran India spinner’s return in ODIs, T20Is

Watching Indian spinner get carted all over the park on Friday by England batsmen was not a pleasant sight, especially for former India batsman and ex BCCI chief of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar. Read more

Holi 2021: Farah Khan hearts gymnast Parul Arora’s special routine Insta video

Holi is just a day away and many have already taken to social media to share wishes for others or to showcase how they’re preparing for the day. Read more

Jacqueline Fernandez can nail a headstand and play with her pet at the same time

Bollywood loves Yoga. From Shilpa Shetty to Malaika Arora, Esha Gupta and Jacqueline Fernandez, it is a part of their lives and these divas have championed this form of workout. Read more

Honda CB500X first ride review: Overpriced but capable adventure bike

The Honda CB500X was first introduced internationally in 2013 to fill the void left by the big and bulky larger-displacement ADVs. Read more

Watch | 'My state is getting a bad name': Supriya Sule on Anil Deshmukh controversy