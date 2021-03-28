Jacqueline Fernandez can nail a headstand and play with her pet at the same time

Bollywood loves Yoga. From Shilpa Shetty to Malaika Arora, Esha Gupta and Jacqueline Fernandez, it is a part of their lives and these divas have championed this form of workout. Whenever they share snippets from their fitness sessions, we stop procrastinating and do some exercises. Jaqueline has been lately posting a lot of pictures from her Yoga sessions and leaving us in awe.

Her makeup artist and close friend Shaan Muttathil recently shared an Instagram story that showed the Drive actor easily nailing a headstand while chilling with her cat. Yes, you can read that again. For the fitness session, Jacqueline opted to wear a white halter-neck sports bra and flaunt her lean figure. She teamed it with a pair of rose pink Yoga pants and tied her hair in a ponytail.

The clip showed the actor in the headstand position on her pink Yoga mat while her pet cat was chilling with her on the same mat. At one point in the video, while maintaining the pose, Jacqueline moved her leg to pet her cat. We are amazed by her skills.

Jacqueline Fernandez plays with her pet while doing a headstand(Instagram)

She is a true fitness enthusiast. Check out some of the other posts that the actor has shared from her fitness sessions with her fans in the past and motivated them to exercise:

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the 2020 Netflix release Mrs Serial Killer. The actor has a lot of projects lined up. She will next be seen in Attack and Bhoot Police. She is also a part of Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus which features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The 35-year-old will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the film Bachchan Pandey and she recently started shooting for Ram Setu which also stars Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

