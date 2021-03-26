Can you bend it like Jacqueline Fernandez? Actor posts pics from fitness routine

Working out is a form of life for many including Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor, time and again, keeps posting snippets from her at-home exercise sessions that leave us in awe. She can stretch like no one else, take one look at her Instagram account and you will know what we are talking about. From stretching to aerial yoga, horse riding and gymming, there is nothing that the actor does not incorporate into her routine to maintain her fitness.

She recently shared another set of images from one of those sessions with her fans and saying that those pictures motivated us to start our weekend on a fitter note won't be wrong. The images that we are talking about show Jacqueline dressed in a halter-neck blue, pink and grey quirky print sports bra. While flaunting her washboard abs, she teamed it with a pair of grey Yoga pants. To keep her hair off her face during the session, the actor tied them in a high ponytail.

The images show Jacqueline nailing some really difficult Yoga stretches with a lot of ease. She posted the pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Yoga girl forever (sic)," and "Breathe in breathe out... (sic)." It was not just us who was impressed by these snippets, even Vicky Donor actor Yami Gautam felt it was fire and left a similar comment on the post. Check it out:

Yami Gautam's comment on the post(Instagram/jacquelinef143)

We are going to take our Yoga mats out now, what about you?

If you are still not motivated enough, have a look at some of the other fitness posts that Jacqueline has shared with us in the past:

On the work front, she is currently working on her upcoming films which include Attack, Bhoot Police, Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu. Jacqueline has recently started shooting for Ram Setu and will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter