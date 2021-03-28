'Modernisation in agriculture need of the hour, have lost a lot of time': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that like every sector, there is a need to adopt new practices in agriculture sector also. Addressing the nation on 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi highlighted the importance of bee farming and how it is helping farmers boost their income.

"In every aspect of life, novelty and modernisation is essential. Otherwise, it becomes a burden on us. In India's agriculture sector, modernisation is the need of the hour. It's very late, we have already lost a lot of time," said PM Modi.

"To generate new employment opportunities, in agriculture sector, to increase the income of farmers, it is equally important to adopt new alternatives and innovations along with traditional agricultural practices," he added.

The Prime Minister then talked about bee farming and how it is helping in boosting farmers' income.

"Many farmers are now getting into bee farming. The people of Gurdum village in Darjeeling have taken up honey bee farming and today there is a significant demand for honey harvested by them. This is also increasing their income. They're helping in Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) campaign," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister's comments came amid an ongoing protest against the three central farm laws passed by Parliament in September last year. The protest, launched by farmers primarily from Punjab and Haryana, has been going on for four months. The protesters want the government to repeal the three laws.

The Centre, meanwhile, has said that these laws are historic and will help the farming community in a major way. PM Modi too appealed to the farmers to end their protest, but the impasse is continuing.

The government has given an assurance that the farm laws will be suspended for 18 months, but has rules out scrapping it. The Centre has held a series of talks with the protesters but they have refused to budget from their demand.

Many opposition parties have supported the protests, saying that the three laws will benefit a few corporate house and demanding that they should be scrapped. the government, however, accuse the opposition parties of misleading the farmers.