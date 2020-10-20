e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok after the Chinese app promises to moderate content and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 12:58 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan’s telecom regulator on Monday announced that it was lifting a ban on popular video-sharing app TikTok.
Pakistan's telecom regulator on Monday announced that it was lifting a ban on popular video-sharing app TikTok.
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok after the Chinese app promises to moderate content

Pakistan’s telecom regulator on Monday announced that it was lifting a ban on popular video-sharing app TikTok. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement that the decision was taken after TikTok’s management assured the PTA that it will block all accounts “involved in spreading obscenity and immorality” in the country. Read more

North-east border disputes: All you need to know

Border disputes can get nasty. The country’s north-east, which shares borders with several countries such as China, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Bhutan, has had its brush with some of these border disputes. Read more

Ever wonder what the Cosmic Reef ‘sounds’ like? NASA’s video has the answer

Earlier this month, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope shared a video that helped netizens experience stars and galaxies through senses other than just sight. Read more

Anaita Shroff Adajania on playing Kajol’s friend Sheena in DDLJ: ‘I did it for a laugh and a paid holiday to Europe’

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has completed 25 years of its release on Tuesday and the entire cast and crew of the film are happy to reminisce fond memories of the making of the film. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘He is not someone who carries his phone all the time,’ Ashish Nehra talks about his ‘different bond’ with MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is one of the most revered names in world cricket. He has achieved a lot in his career including leading Team India to victory in 2007 World T20, 2011 Cricket World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy. Read more

