IPL 2020: ‘He is not someone who carries his phone all the time,’ Ashish Nehra talks about his ‘different bond’ with MS Dhoni

cricket

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 10:17 IST

MS Dhoni is one of the most revered names in world cricket. He has achieved a lot in his career including leading Team India to victory in 2007 World T20, 2011 Cricket World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy. Along with his captaincy prowess, Dhoni has been the best finisher of his generation, winning numerous matches for India with his calculative big-hitting.

It just not his achievements that have left a big impact on cricket but also his ability to nurture talent. Dhoni has played an instrumental role in the careers of several cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Suresh Raina. He has identified match-winners and backed them to the hilt.

READ | CSK vs RR: ‘Dhoni Review System’ returns, saves Ambati Rayudu from LBW

One of the players who played alongside Dhoni for several years, Ashish Nehra recently discussed his relationship with Dhoni. He lavished praise on the former India captain, saying that Dhoni always looks at the ‘positive side of everything’.

“See, whenever you discuss his name, what comes to your mind? Solidity and consistency. He gives so many reasons for fans to smile, whether you talk about India colours, whether you talk about CSK colours,” Ashish Nehra told Star Sports.

“There is so much to learn from him. For me, MS Dhoni is someone, as a youngster or as a senior pro, he is always with you, hands-on. He always looks at the positive side of everything.

“He always says, you either win or you learn, you never lose: I have played with him, I am not going by results like winning a World Cup or a Champions Trophy, all that is by-product. He is somebody who is really special.”

READ| ‘He used to write on his thigh pad,’ Sanjay Bangar explains how MS Dhoni became ‘such a great finisher’

“I have a different bond with him. He is not someone who carries his phone all the time but whenever we meet, even if I meet him after a year or two, we feel like we are meeting every day. Long story cut short, he is a positive energy for everyone,” Nehra said.

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020 and has faced a tough time during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League where his team CSK lies in the bottom position.