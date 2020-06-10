News updates from Hindustan Times: Plea seeks action against Centre for ‘non-compliance’ of J-K’s 4G order and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 08:44 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Plea seeks action against govt for ‘non-compliance’ of J&K 4G order

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) has sought contempt proceedings against the Centre and the local administration for “non-compliance” with the Supreme Court’s May 11 order directing constitution of a special committee to review internet restrictions in Jammu & Kashmir. Read more

2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

Two terrorists were killed in a gunbattle between the security forces and terrorists at a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday. Read more

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena to marry DFYI president Riyaz

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena is set to marry Democratic Youth Federation of India (DFYI) national president PA Mohamad Riyaz later this month. The marriage will take place on June 15. Read more

Protesters in Oxford demand removal of statue of Cecil Rhodes

Hundreds of protesters in Oxford rallied outside the university’s Oriel College on Tuesday (local time) to demand the removal of a statue of Cecil Rhodes, reported CNN. The long-running campaign to remove the statue has been reinvigorated after the recent Black Lives Matter protests across the world following the death of George Floyd, the report said. Read more

T20 World Cup decision caught in ICC election crossfire

Four months away from the T20 World Cup in Australia, a call over its postponement is still to be taken. The ICC will meet virtually yet again on Wednesday, as the sixteen competing nations wait for word on whether the event will go ahead or not. Read more

Twitter Fleets: How to create a post on Android, iOS

Twitter just unveiled its ‘Fleets’ feature in India as a part of a test and you might see it appearing on top like Instagram’s Stories. While one can call this as Twitter’s answer to Facebook and Instagram features, it actually has its own set of pros and cons. Read more

Mental health, mindfulness, kindness: Tips to help you lead a happier, more fulfilling life

The times we are currently living in can be overwhelming occasionally. It is important that we take time to ourselves, to gather our thoughts, regroup and strengthen. Read more

Gul Panag gives fans food for thought with throwback beach pic in favourite swimsuit. See here

Actor Gul Panag has shared a throwback picture from a recent vacation, but also left her fans with some food for thought. Taking to Instagram, Gul shared a picture of herself at the beach, along with her son, Nihal. Read more

Watch| Sona Mohapatra breaks down: ‘Music industry, artistes are looking at an abyss’