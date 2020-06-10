Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena to marry DFYI president Riyaz

india

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 08:05 IST

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena is set to marry Democratic Youth Federation of India (DFYI) national president PA Mohamad Riyaz later this month.

The marriage will take place on June 15. It will be a simple function in Thiruvananthapuram, solemnised under the Special Marriages Act, according to the CM’s family members.

Veena is the director of a small IT firm, headquartered in Bengaluru.

Riyaz, an advocate by profession, entered politics as member of the Students’ Federation of India. .He had contested the 2009 Lok Sabha election as the CPI (M) candidate from Kozhikode in north Kerala. However, he lost to MK Raghavan of the Congress by a slender margin.