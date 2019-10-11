News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi arrives in Chennai; Mamallapuram decked up, fortified ahead of Xi Jinping visit and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:56 IST

PM Modi arrives in Chennai; Mamallapuram decked up, fortified ahead of Xi Jinping visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chennai on Friday morning ahead of his informal summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping who will be in the city by 2pm. A multi-layered security drill, including the sealing of key roads, has been put in place in and around the seaside resort of Mamallapuram for the summit.

I-T raids on Karnataka ex-dy CM G Parameshwara continue for 2nd day, over Rs 4 cr seized

Income Tax Department’s raids continue for second day at Siddhartha Medical College premises in Karnataka on Friday. The college is affiliated to Sri Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education, where former deputy chief minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara is the chancellor.

Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s shastra puja (weapon worship) on the first Rafale fighter jet that he had formally received from Dassault Aviation in France had sparked off a huge war of words. Back in the country, the defence minister responded to the criticism, asserting that he did what he believed was appropriate.

No flat, no vote, say HDIL homebuyers of Mumbai’s project stuck for 9 years

Hundreds of aggrieved homebuyers of the scam-tainted Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) have said they will not vote in the Maharashtra assembly elections if they don’t get the possession of their flats in Mumbai’s Mulund, which have stuck since the last nine years.

Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh has to wear white shirt-blue jeans for her family: ‘It’s dress code for Padukone family events’

Actor Deepika Padukone, who has been experimenting with her looks specially ever since she got married to Ranveer Singh, was asked if she can put him in a plan white T-shirt and blue jeans. She revealed that when with her parents, Ranveer has to follow the ‘Padukone family wardrobe’.

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, equals Ricky Ponting with century in Pune

India captain Virat Kohli registered his first Test hundred in 2019 on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa in Pune. The right-handed batsman had finished on 63* on Day 1, and went on to stick it out in the middle to reach the landmark. Overall, this is Kohli’s 26th ton in the longest format.

Road tripping in Thailand: Weekend getaways to beat the crowds

Thailand’s southern beaches lure travellers with their turquoise water and dramatic limestone cliffs, but there’s more to explore in the Southeast Asian country that’s one of the world’s most popular destinations.

