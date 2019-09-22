News updates from Hindustan Times:PM Modi kicks off US tour with a $1 trillion meeting and all the latest news at this hour

india

‘Howdy, Modi!’ event: PM Narendra Modi kicks off US tour with a $1 trillion meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with CEOs of 17 energy companies whose worth in the energy industry equals to $1 trillion. Petronet LNG, an Indian state-private partnership, also signed an MoU with Tellurian, a Houston-based oil company, which happens to be $2.5 billion investment in Driftwood LNG’s export terminal. Read more.

‘Foreign forces raise Gulf insecurity’: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

As tensions continue to escalate between United States and Iran, with the former sending reinforcements to the region following devastating September 14 attacks on Saudi oil installations, Iranian President Rouhani told foreign powers to ‘stay away’ from the Gulf region. He asked the foreign powers not to begin an arms race in the region. Read more.

Is BCCI allowing Virat Kohli to decide everything in Indian cricket? COA Chief Vinod Rai gives clear answer

COA Chief Vinod Rai clarifies that even skipper Virat Kohli was also held accountable for the World Cup defeat. Speaking of Anil Kumble’s extension of tenure as the coach of the Indian team, the COA chief maintained that he ‘at the time did not know what happened between the captain and the coach.’ Read more.

How BJP challenged traditional caste arithmetic in Maharashtra, Haryana | Opinion

BJP has performed consistently in Haryana and Maharashtra in the last three assembly elections, despite its Chief Ministers not coming from its dominant social groups. Manohar Lal Khattar was a non-Jat chief minister of Haryana after a very long time. Similarly, Devendra Fadnavis, who is a Brahmin, was a non-Maratha chief minister in Maharashtra after a long time. Abhishek Jha looks into BJP’s success story and tries to find out if it is a product of careful social engineering which defied the traditional caste arithmetic. Read more.

Gully Boy for Oscars: Nick Jonas, Soni Razdan congratulate Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, rapper Kaam Bhaari pens a rap song

A host of celebrities have congratulated Zoya Akhtar and her team for Gully Boy’s selection as India’s official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Celebrities like Nick Jonas, Vicky Kaushal and actress Soni Razdaan congratulated the star cast for their performance and their selection. Read more.

