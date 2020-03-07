e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times| PM Modi's decision not to celebrate Holi has big message: Harsh Vardhan and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Mar 07, 2020 09:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan. (ANI Photo (File))
         

PM Modi’s decision not to celebrate Holi has big message: Harsh Vardhan

A day after he warned of strict action against those inflating prices of masks, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to discuss steps to counter the coronavirus threat.

Unadkat: Unplayable, Unplugged

In his avatar of a cricketer this domestic season, Unadkat’s performances have been nothing short of superhuman.

Centre constitutes delimitation panel for J-K and 4 northeastern states

The union government on Friday evening started the process of redrawing the Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland.

Blueprint to deal with Yes Bank crisis and beyond | Opinion

If Yes Bank is resolved effectively, it will help restore some faith in the system. However, this episode can still lead to a change in perception about risks in private banks.

Coronavirus outbreak: How to keep your smartphone, keyboard and mouse clean

Phones, laptops, and computers, which are an integral part of our office spaces, breed microbes. This is common knowledge, but the know-how of correctly cleaning it -- not so common.

India dismisses Japan’s concerns on visa curbs over coronavirus outbreak as ‘overreaction’

Japan has made a diplomatic representation to India expressing concern at visa restrictions imposed on its nationals in connection with the coronavirus outbreak, prompting people familiar with developments in New Delhi to say that there is no “political reason” behind the move.

Baaghi 3 box office day 1: Tiger Shroff film is biggest opener of the year despite coronavirus scare, earns Rs 17 cr

Business in big cities like Delhi and Mumbai has been severely hit while smaller centres like CP Berar, Bihar and Odisha brought in impressive numbers.

Swab samples of 300 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran to arrive in Delhi today
Indian agencies point to Pak link in anti-CAA protests
PM Modi’s decision not to celebrate Holi has big message: Harsh Vardhan
As political crisis in MP continues, Kamal Nath says ‘My MLAs not for sale’
Army to establish quarantine centres for 1,500 people as coronavirus spreads
In Thackeray govt’s first budget, diesel, petrol prices hiked by Re 1
62-year-old woman killed for saving minor granddaughter from sexual assault
Unadkat: Unplayable, Unplugged
