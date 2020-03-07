e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Baaghi 3 box office day 1: Tiger Shroff film is biggest opener of the year despite coronavirus scare, earns Rs 17 cr

Baaghi 3 box office day 1: Tiger Shroff film is biggest opener of the year despite coronavirus scare, earns Rs 17 cr

Baaghi 3 Box office day 1: The Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor film made an estimated Rs 17 crore despite coronavirus scare.

bollywood Updated: Mar 07, 2020 09:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.
Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.
         

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Baaghi 3 got off to a good start as was expected. However, its fortunes may have been hit by the coronavirus scare. The film has made an estimated Rs 17-18 crore nett on day 1, says a report on Box Office India.

As per the report, business in big cities like Delhi and Mumbai has been severely hit while smaller centres like CP Berar, Bihar and Odisha brought in impressive numbers. The external factor has made the film underperform; with slump in numbers estimated to be around 20% between Baaghi 2 and the latest film. Baaghi 2 made Rs 25 crore on its opening weekend.

The film has nonetheless become the best opener of the year so far, racing past Ajay Devgn’s film, Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, which made Rs 15.10 crore on day 1.

 

Also read: Neha Kakkar shows pictures of her swanky Rishikesh bungalow and the tiny home she was born in: ‘I always get emotional’

The Ahmed Khan film has mostly been panned by critics. The Hindustan Times review said, “Baaghi 3 has absolutely nothing to do with geo-politics or, for that matter, common sense. There might be a nation and army pursuing Ronnie, but they would rather be killed than shoot first. The reason why people are being kidnapped from south Asia and being sent to Syria is pulpy to the point of being hilarious. Vijay Verma’s Pakistani character gets his accent from Hyderabad for some reason.”

Baaghi 3 also stars Ritiesh Deshmukh and Jackie Shroff apart from Tiger and Shraddha. Disha Patani appears in a song.

