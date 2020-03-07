India dismisses Japan’s concerns on visa curbs over coronavirus outbreak as ‘overreaction’

india

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 02:35 IST

Japan has made a diplomatic representation to India expressing concern at visa restrictions imposed on its nationals in connection with the coronavirus outbreak, prompting people familiar with developments in New Delhi to say that there is no “political reason” behind the move.

The Japanese side, in a formal diplomatic representation submitted in New Delhi on Wednesday, is understood to have informed the external affairs ministry the visa restrictions would hamper the operations of Japanese firms in India.

The Japanese side contended that India’s decision to lump it with other countries subject to visa restrictions – China, South Korea, Iran and Italy – was not balanced as these nations have recorded far more cases of infections and deaths.

It is also understood to have argued the restrictions would affect the work of Japanese managers in decision-making role and experts and engineers working on Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

The people familiar with developments in New Delhi, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described Tokyo’s response as an over-reaction and said there were no political reasons behind India’s visa restrictions.

“The decision was made purely on health grounds so that infections don’t spread over a larger area in the country...,” said a person. “Others can complain but we are dealing with an epidemic. Japan too has taken steps to protect its citizens and didn’t allow those on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess to disembark and be treated in hospitals on the shore,” he added.

The people noted there was no visa ban on nationals of other countries, while procedures had been put in place to ensure proper screening of all visa applicants.

The Indian embassy in Tokyo also tweeted on Friday: “Please rest assured that essential travels...are being facilitated by @IndianEmbTokyo and @IndianConsOsaka...”