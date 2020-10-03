News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to inaugurate Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley and all the latest news

india

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 08:56 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to inaugurate 9.02km Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurate the Atal Tunnel under the Rohtang Pass that connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley in Himachal Pradesh, which will be available for commuters throughout the year unlike earlier when the valley was cut off for about six months every year amid heavy snowfall. Read more

India’s Covid-19 toll surpasses 100,000

The death toll from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India surpassed the 100,000 mark on Friday, a grim milestone that comes exactly seven months from the day the first batch of cases were reported in the country. Read more

Islamic State group Al-Hind plotted to build province in jungles of South India: NIA charge sheet

An offshoot of IS operating in south India, known as the Al-Hind module planned to establish ISIS Daishwilayah (province) inside the jungles of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala as recently as in late 2019 according to a July charge sheet by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against 17 members of the module. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘Neither a finisher nor a powerplay bowler, why are they playing him,’ Aakash Chopra baffled at KXIP’s team selection

Former India opener Aakash Chopra blamed the team selection of Kings XI Punjab for their defeat to Mumbai Indians. Read more

Milind Soman looks kohl lotta trouble as he nails the Arabian nights makeup in sizzling throwback picture

Touted as a beauty staple for women for long, kohl in eyes has started trending among men and Bollywood actor Milind Soman showed how he nailed the Arabian nights makeup, much before it was a celebrity fashion trend. Read more

Abhishek Bachchan hits back at troll who said he’s a ‘product of nepotism’, calls him ‘ill-informed, immature, naive’

Slamming a Twitter user who described him as a ‘product of nepotism’, actor Abhishek Bachchan said that the person was ‘ill-informed, immature and naive’. The actor, in recent days, has had to fend off a new wave of online hate. Read more

IPL 2020: Priyam Garg’s maiden fifty helps Sunrisers Hyderabad beat CSK by 7 runs

Ravindra Jadeja’s maiden IPL fifty went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 runs in Dubai. After choosing to bat first, SRH posted 164/5 following Priyam Garg’s maiden IPL fifty. Read more