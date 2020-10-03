Abhishek Bachchan hits back at troll who said he’s a ‘product of nepotism’, calls him ‘ill-informed, immature, naive’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 08:09 IST

Slamming a Twitter user who described him as a ‘product of nepotism’, actor Abhishek Bachchan said that the person was ‘ill-informed, immature and naive’. The actor, in recent days, has had to fend off a new wave of online hate.

On October 2, a Twitter user wrote to Abhishek, “@juniorbachchan hey product of nepotism, if u r doing struggle then i wish god gives struggle like u to every individual. Me n my wife Sneha hv been doing youtube for a while but this different from ur big banner films also. Bcz i do it on my own nd dont ask my father to refer.”

The actor responded, “You are ill informed, immature and naive. Stop believing incorrect and bogus narratives. Think! Please, for your wife’s and family’s sake.”

You are ill informed, immature and naive. Stop believing incorrect and bogus narratives. Think! Please, for your wife’s and family’s sake. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 2, 2020

Abhishek has been responding to several similar messages on social media this week, which range from accusing him of using his father, Amitabh Bachchan, to further his career, to having received an easy break in Bollywood because of the family he belongs to.

“Aapko nahi lagta ke aapko filmon mein kaam sirf Amitabh Bachchan ke bete hone ki vajah se milta hai (Don’t you think you get work only because you’re Amitabh Bachchan’s son)?” one person asked Abhishek recently. The actor replied, “Kaash jo aap keh rahe hote sach hota. Sochiye, kitna kaam milta mujhe. (I wish what you’re saying was true. Imagine how much work I’d get).”

When another person, also named Abhishek, said that Abhishek was given his first film, Refugee, only because he was a ‘nepokid’, the actor responded, “Arey yaar, yeh saare duniya ke Abhishek mere peeche kyu padh gaye hain. Baksh do maharaj, chup chaap apna kaam kar raha hu (Oh my, why have all the Abhisheks of the world started attacking me. Have mercy, I’m just trying to do my job).”

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan replies to troll who says ‘you are still gonna be jobless’ after theatres reopen: ‘That is in audience’s hands’

Abhishek, who along with his father Amitabh, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, recently recovered from the coronavirus, was last seen in Amazon Prime’s Breathe: Into the Shadows. The actor has several projects lined up, including The Big Bull, which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar, and Ludo, which is due out on Netflix.

Follow @htshowbiz for more