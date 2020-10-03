Milind Soman looks kohl lotta trouble as he nails the Arabian nights makeup in sizzling throwback picture

fashion-and-trends

Touted as a beauty staple for women for long, kohl in eyes has started trending among men and Bollywood actor Milind Soman showed how he nailed the Arabian nights makeup, much before it was a celebrity fashion trend. Long before actor Ranveer Singh started stepping out in it or Hollywood star Johnny Depp sported the look in Pirates of the Caribbean, the Indian supermodel looked unfairly good in kajal and his sizzling throwback picture from the nineties is proof.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind shared the monochromic picture featuring him bare-chested behind white sheets. With well-defined eyes, on point eyebrows and sporting a five o’clock shadow, Milind struck a killer pose for the camera which was enough to make fans go weak in the knees.

Wearing a generous slick of surma always helps to add definition and thickness to the lashes and bring instant focus to the eyes. Setting the Internet swoon over the alluring look, the 54-year-old captioned the picture, “Boo (sic)” and his wife, Ankita Konwar, was quick to comment, “My Scorpio (sic).”

Apart from his fashion streak, Milind keeps giving all the fitness professionals a run for their money and his social media handles have enough pictures and videos of his intense workout sessions to back our claim. Making fans’ jaws drop in awe with his latest workout video on Instagram, Milind raised the bar of flexibility goals as he moved his body weight in a complex position but effortlessly.

Recently at the first anniversary of Fit India Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted online with fitness experts and influencers from across the country including Milind. Addressing him as ‘Made in India Milind’ after the 90’s song that shot the actor to fame, PM Modi acknowledged how the 54-year-old star had contributed to the fitness movement in his own vocal way by even penning a book titled after the famous track.

