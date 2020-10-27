News updates from Hindustan Times: Priyanka Gandhi slams PM SVANidhi scheme, says street vendors need special package, not loan and all the latest news

india

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 13:05 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Priyanka Gandhi slams PM SVANidhi scheme, says street vendors need special package, not loan

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday targeted the Centre over its Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana (PM SVANidhi scheme) by saying that street vendors require a special assistance package and not a loan. Read more

What festive cheer? Why prospects for two-wheelers may be dimmer than for cars

The festive period in India starting around October usually brings about reasons to cheer for the country’s automotive sector regardless of how the preceding months may have been. In the face of challenges galore in 2019, the industry saw an uptick during late September and October of the year which acted as a balm of sorts over sales wounds. Read more

Inside Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet wedding reception: Newlyweds sing a romantic song together, Neha dances like a dream

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are now married. The couple followed up their grand wedding ceremonies with a reception on Monday. While Neha decked up in white, Rohanpreet was a contrast in blue. Read more

‘If Kolkata had a face’: Amitabh Bachchan praises special artwork, netizens love it too

A unique representation of the city of Kolkata has grabbed the attention of netizens after being shared by Amitabh Bachchan on Facebook. Compiling all the special things the City of Joy has to offer, the artwork attempts to capture the essence of the city. Read more

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja practises coronavirus safety in Rs 4k pajama set from Dandelion Dreams

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is enjoying some down time amid the coronavirus pandemic with husband Anand Ahuja, and the fashionista, much like the rest of us, is spending the days in her pyjamas, or so her recent social media post suggests. Read more

‘I’ve found it tougher since retiring’: Australia fast bowling legend Mitchell Johnson opens up on struggles with depression

Mitchell Johnson was one of the most fearful bowlers of his generation. He played an integral part in the domination of the Australia cricket team. He was awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy (ICC Cricketer of the Year) in 2009. Read more

Explained: How India-US BECA pact will help in LAC faceoff with China

The stage is set for the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Spatial cooperation during the 2+2 meeting between India and US. BECA is considered the last of the foundational agreements to be signed by India and the US. Watch here