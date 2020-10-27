e-paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘If Kolkata had a face’: Amitabh Bachchan praises special artwork, netizens love it too

‘If Kolkata had a face’: Amitabh Bachchan praises special artwork, netizens love it too

The creation is based on a portrait of goddess Durga but her features are replaced by some famous food items, landmarks and other special aspects of Kolkata.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 11:48 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the artwork shared by Amitabh Bachchan.
The image shows the artwork shared by Amitabh Bachchan.(Facebook/@Amitabh Bachchan)
         

A unique representation of the city of Kolkata has grabbed the attention of netizens after being shared by Amitabh Bachchan on Facebook. Compiling all the special things the City of Joy has to offer, the artwork attempts to capture the essence of the city.

The creation is based on a portrait of goddess Durga but her features are replaced by some famous food items, landmarks and other special aspects of Kolkata.

“An artist’s imagination. If Kolkata had a face,” describes Bachchan in the caption. He goes on to list the elements shown in the artwork.

“From top: Victoria Memorial, Howrah Bridge, Durga Puja, Football & two rival clubs East Bengal (L) & Mohan Bagan (R), Mishti Doi, Ilish Fish, Nandan-Film Center & Cultural Center (the nose ring), two handis of Roshogolla as earrings, trams, rickshaws, flyovers & the ubiquitous Yellow Ambassador taxis. wow!” reads the explanation.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on October 26, the post has garnered over 37,000 reactions along with more than 1,700 shares. People didn’t hold back while expressing their appreciation for the artwork. Many also shared their stories about Kolkata and the things one should definitely experience while visiting.

“Thanks Big B for describing my city in such a wonderful way. Best imagination ever,” wrote a Facebook user. “This picture truly represents Kolkata, what an idea!” commented another.

“Perfect representation of quintessential Kolkata,” expressed a third. Many also dropped heart emojis to show their liking for the post.

What do you think of this artwork?

