News updates from Hindustan Times: Proposal to build five-star hotel at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan approved by Cabinet and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 13:43 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cabinet approves land monetisation at Pragati Maidan to build a five-star hotel

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved monetisation of land at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan for building a five-star hotel. The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), which runs the exhibition centre at Pragati Maidan in the heart of the national capital, will undertake the mega project to redevelop the land into a world class International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Read more

Union Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, set to be placed in Parliament

The Union Cabinet has cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there.

Read more

P Chidambaram to walk out of Tihar jail, gets bail from Supreme Court after 105 days

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, arrested from his Jor Bagh house in central Delhi in August, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday in the money laundering case linked to the INX Media case.Economic offences fall under the category of grave offences but bail should not be denied in all economic offences, said Justice AS Bopanna who read out the verdict for the three-judge bench.

Read more

Shiv Sena spots a conspiracy in PM Modi’s ‘offer’ to Sharad Pawar

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday slammed the BJP and described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reported ‘offer’ to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar to join hands as a “conspiracy” to stop the Sena from getting the chief minister’s chair. The Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, attacked the BJP top brass and asked why didn’t they recognise Pawar’s potential till his party got 54 MLAs elected in the Assembly elections.

Read more

6 ITBP personnel killed after jawan fires at colleagues in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

Five Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel deployed in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region to fight Maoists were shot dead by another soldier at the paramilitary force’s camp on Wednesday morning. The constable who turned his service weapon on his colleagues shot himself dead, a senior police officer said.

Read more

Pati Patni Aur Woh was terribly misogynistic. Will the Kartik Aaryan remake fix mistakes of original?

A remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, will hit the screens of December 6. Before its release, let us revisit the 1978 original.

Read more

Sprinter Yohan Blake wants to play in IPL for KKR or RCB after retirement

Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake is interested in pursuing other sports after he takes retirement from his original sport. Blake, who was in India earlier this week, told reporters he is interested in pursuing cricket.

Read more