News updates from Hindustan Times: Proposal to build five-star hotel at Delhi's Pragati Maidan approved by Cabinet and all the latest news at this hour
Dec 04, 2019 13:43 IST
Cabinet approves land monetisation at Pragati Maidan to build a five-star hotel
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved monetisation of land at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan for building a five-star hotel. The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), which runs the exhibition centre at Pragati Maidan in the heart of the national capital, will undertake the mega project to redevelop the land into a world class International Exhibition and Convention Centre.
Union Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, set to be placed in Parliament
The Union Cabinet has cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there.
P Chidambaram to walk out of Tihar jail, gets bail from Supreme Court after 105 days
Former finance minister P Chidambaram, arrested from his Jor Bagh house in central Delhi in August, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday in the money laundering case linked to the INX Media case.Economic offences fall under the category of grave offences but bail should not be denied in all economic offences, said Justice AS Bopanna who read out the verdict for the three-judge bench.
Shiv Sena spots a conspiracy in PM Modi’s ‘offer’ to Sharad Pawar
The Shiv Sena on Wednesday slammed the BJP and described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reported ‘offer’ to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar to join hands as a “conspiracy” to stop the Sena from getting the chief minister’s chair. The Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, attacked the BJP top brass and asked why didn’t they recognise Pawar’s potential till his party got 54 MLAs elected in the Assembly elections.
6 ITBP personnel killed after jawan fires at colleagues in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar
Five Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel deployed in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region to fight Maoists were shot dead by another soldier at the paramilitary force’s camp on Wednesday morning. The constable who turned his service weapon on his colleagues shot himself dead, a senior police officer said.
Pati Patni Aur Woh was terribly misogynistic. Will the Kartik Aaryan remake fix mistakes of original?
A remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, will hit the screens of December 6. Before its release, let us revisit the 1978 original.
Sprinter Yohan Blake wants to play in IPL for KKR or RCB after retirement
Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake is interested in pursuing other sports after he takes retirement from his original sport. Blake, who was in India earlier this week, told reporters he is interested in pursuing cricket.