e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Shiv Sena spots a conspiracy in PM Modi’s ‘offer’ to Sharad Pawar

The Sena also taunted the BJP leadership saying Maharashtra has “tasted” Pawar’s experience. “Now, the Gods of Delhi too have got the taste of it,” it said.

india Updated: Dec 04, 2019 12:21 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
In an interview to a Marathi news channel, Sharad Pawar had said that during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, PM Modi had inquired if the two parties could work together.
In an interview to a Marathi news channel, Sharad Pawar had said that during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, PM Modi had inquired if the two parties could work together.(Satish Bate/HT File Photo)
         

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reported ‘offer’ to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar to join hands as a “conspiracy” to stop the Sena from getting the chief minister’s chair.

The Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, attacked the BJP top brass and asked why didn’t they recognise Pawar’s potential till his party got 54 MLAs elected in the Assembly elections.

“In the election campaign, Amit Shah had asked ‘What had Pawar done for Maharashtra?’ Pawar answered this question later. If Shah and others had doubt about what Pawar has done, then what experience did Mr Modi want to utilise? Pawar has immense experience. But to realise this, why did Modi-Shah take five-and-a-half years?” the Sena asked in an editorial on Wednesday.

In an interview to a Marathi news channel, Sharad Pawar had said that during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, PM Modi had inquired if the two parties could work together.

“After our discussion on the unseasonal rain, PM Modi said he would be glad if we could work together. He pointed out that our opinions on issues of development, industries often converged. I told him we have good personal equations and that will not change. I also told him on national issues, I will always support him. But I cannot join him because my party’s ideology is different and we had taken a different path,” Pawar said in the interview.

“Their aim was to not let the government that works on the ideals of Shivaji Maharaj come to power. It was their ‘conspiracy’ to not allow a Chief Minister from Shiv Sena,” the Sena said.

The Sena also taunted the BJP leadership saying Maharashtra has “tasted” Pawar’s experience. “Now, the Gods of Delhi too have got the taste of it,” it said.

BJP had emerged as the single largest party with 105 seats in October’s state elections. It had a pre-poll alliance with the Sena but the two partners split over a tussle on sharing the chief minister’s post. The Sena, which had claimed both parties had a pact to share the CM’s post for two-and-a-half-years each, later teamed up with the NCP that had 54 seats and the Congress.

tags
top news
Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, set to be placed in Parliament
Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, set to be placed in Parliament
Shiv Sena spots a conspiracy in PM Modi’s ‘offer’ to Sharad Pawar
Shiv Sena spots a conspiracy in PM Modi’s ‘offer’ to Sharad Pawar
6 ITBP personnel killed after jawan fires at colleagues in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar
6 ITBP personnel killed after jawan fires at colleagues in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar
‘Our orbiter located Chandrayaan-2 lander’: Isro chief on Nasa image
‘Our orbiter located Chandrayaan-2 lander’: Isro chief on Nasa image
Moments before suicide, Ghaziabad man showed friend dead kids on video call
Moments before suicide, Ghaziabad man showed friend dead kids on video call
Foundation of India’s pace battery laid by likes of Kapil Dev: Bishop
Foundation of India’s pace battery laid by likes of Kapil Dev: Bishop
‘No better person’: Google’s Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet
‘No better person’: Google’s Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet
Scanning Mohalla clinics: The road ahead to bring free healthcare to your neighbourhood
Scanning Mohalla clinics: The road ahead to bring free healthcare to your neighbourhood
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly session

don't miss

latest news

India News