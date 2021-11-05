Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Punjab sees sharp rise in farm fires and all the latest news
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Punjab sees sharp rise in farm fires and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Know all latest news and updates from Hindustan Times. 
Published on Nov 05, 2021 04:52 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

3,032 blazes in just one day: Punjab sees sharp rise in number of farm fires

With nearly 70% of paddy harvest completed in Punjab, the hinterland of the state is seeing a sharp rise in the number of farm fires, with 3,032 separate blazes reported on Thursday. Read more

63 lakh cash, jewellery found after raids on dry fruits traders

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday said the Income Tax Department detected unaccounted cash of 63 lakh and jewellery worth over two crore after it recently raided people engaged in dry fruits trade in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. Read more

T20 World Cup: What do Kohli's India need to do against Scotland to improve their chances of qualifying for semifinals

India's Super 12 clash against Scotland on Friday holds plenty of significance. Like the game against Afghanistan two evenings ago, the outcome of the India vs Scotland game will determine whether the Men in Blue can progress into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Read more

Sooryavanshi movie review: Akshay Kumar's high-octane action film is your Diwali gift this year

RELATED STORIES

Finally releasing after 19 months, Sooryavanshi is nothing short of a celebration of mainstream Hindi cinema, bringing back whistles and cheers to a theatre after a long time. Sooryavanshi is fuelled by director Rohit Shetty's trademark action and Akshay Kumar brings it in abundance. Read more

Best and worst foods for your teeth

Your oral health depends a lot on your food choices. While sugar-laden food and eatables that stick to the teeth for long deteriorate your dental health, whole fruits, calcium and protein-rich foods and vegetables help in cleaning teeth, preventing cavities, as well as providing essential nutrients to your pearly whites. Read more

US lawmakers introduce bill to make Diwali a federal holiday | Watch

The United States of America plans to make Diwali a nationally recognised federal holiday. Three Democratic lawmakers announced introducing a bill in the US Congress on Wednesday. Watch more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
newsletter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Fuel price reduction: Opposition questions government’s move, overall handling

63 lakh cash, jewellery found after raids on dry fruits traders 

Chhath Puja 2021: 2 pairs of special Delhi-Bihar trains announced; check here

BJP behind people bursting firecrackers in Delhi: Gopal Rai
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP