News updates from Hindustan Times: Rahul Gandhi speaks to Indian nurses from around the world on Covid crisis and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 13:10 IST

Rahul Gandhi talks to Indian nurses from across globe, discusses Covid-19 situation

On National Doctors Day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hosted a conversation with Indian nurses from around the world on the Covid-19 crisis. Read more

Unlock 2: Uttarakhand govt taking steps to boost state’s economy, says CM Rawat

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Wednesday the government is taking several steps to lift the state’s economy as India entered into day one of Unlock 2. Read more

Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets

The Jammu and Kashmir Police saved a three-year-old boy from getting hit by bullets during the encounter between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore on Wednesday. Read more

Pakistan Army appoints first female lieutenant general

Pakistan Army has appointed a woman officer as lieutenant general for the first time, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday. Major General Nigar Johar, who got the coveted post of a three-star general, has also been appointed as the first female surgeon general of the Pakistan Army. Read more

BookMyShow launches its own online streaming platform: Here’s what it will show you

If you are a movie buff and like to watch them at movie theatres, you must be knowing about BookMyShow, an application through which you can book tickets to theatres and other events. Read more

Breathe 2 Into The Shadows trailer: Abhishek Bachchan would kill to find daughter, Amit Sadh returns in Amazon Prime show

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared the first trailer for Breathe 2: Into The Shadows. The show marks his television debut and will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on July 10. Read more

National Doctor’s Day 2020: Will teleconsultation be the next big thing in healthcare?

Extended working hours, no sleep, hospitals teeming with patients, the risk of getting infected and barely any ‘me time’ — these are just a few things doctors face every day. Read more

National Doctor’s Day 2020: Mumbai Police’s special tribute to doctors who’re no less than superheroes

National Doctor’s Day is being celebrated today and people all over social media are writing words of praise and sharing posts of gratitude towards our heroes. Among those posts is a special tribute from Mumbai Police. Read more

New ‘pandemic virus’ in China raises alarm, St Stephen’s may drop written test

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, new variant called G4 of swine flu virus that killed thousands in 2009 raises alarm in China, transfusion guideline tweaked for pandemic, St Stephen’s may drop test and conduct online interviews. Watch here