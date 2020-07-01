Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets

india

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 11:44 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir Police saved a three-year-old boy from getting hit by bullets during the encounter between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore on Wednesday.

A photo posted on the Twitter handle of Kashmir Police showed the boy being carried away by a policeman on the North Kashmir town.

One personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a civilian were killed while two other security force personnel received injuries in the gunbattle. Three other CRPF jawans have been injured.

“We lost one CRPF personnel and one civilian in a terrorist attack at Sopore. Three CRPF personnel also got injured in the attack,” the Kashmir Police said on Twitter.

The encounter started after terrorists attacked a CRPF’s road opening party when they were placing a check post along with personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police on the Sopore by-pass highway in Model Town of Sopore.

The area has been sealed and a search operation has been launched. Officials of the Indian Army and police are also on the spot.

This is the second attack on the CRPF in Sopore in the last three months. On April 18, terrorists fired at a CRPF party, killing three personnel.