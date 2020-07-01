e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets

Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets

This is the second attack on the CRPF in Sopore in the last three months. On April 18, terrorists fired at a CRPF party, killing three personnel.

india Updated: Jul 01, 2020 11:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A policeman in Jammu and Kashmir is seen carrying a boy to safety in Sopore on Wednesday.
A policeman in Jammu and Kashmir is seen carrying a boy to safety in Sopore on Wednesday.(Twitter/@KashmirPolice)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir Police saved a three-year-old boy from getting hit by bullets during the encounter between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore on Wednesday.

A photo posted on the Twitter handle of Kashmir Police showed the boy being carried away by a policeman on the North Kashmir town.

One personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a civilian were killed while two other security force personnel received injuries in the gunbattle. Three other CRPF jawans have been injured.

“We lost one CRPF personnel and one civilian in a terrorist attack at Sopore. Three CRPF personnel also got injured in the attack,” the Kashmir Police said on Twitter.

 

The encounter started after terrorists attacked a CRPF’s road opening party when they were placing a check post along with personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police on the Sopore by-pass highway in Model Town of Sopore.

The area has been sealed and a search operation has been launched. Officials of the Indian Army and police are also on the spot.

This is the second attack on the CRPF in Sopore in the last three months. On April 18, terrorists fired at a CRPF party, killing three personnel.

tags
top news
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
CRPF trooper, civilian killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore
CRPF trooper, civilian killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
Tamil Nadu custodial death eyewitness says victims were beaten all night
Tamil Nadu custodial death eyewitness says victims were beaten all night
Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets
Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets
‘Initially thought it’s a simple flu’: Nurses to Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
‘Initially thought it’s a simple flu’: Nurses to Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
New ‘pandemic virus’ in China raises alarm, St Stephen’s may drop written test
New ‘pandemic virus’ in China raises alarm, St Stephen’s may drop written test
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In