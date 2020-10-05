News updates from Hindustan Times: Rahul Gandhi to continue attacking Centre over farm laws on Day 2 of tractor rally and all the latest news

india

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 08:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On Day 2 of tractor rally, Rahul Gandhi to continue his attack on Centre over farm laws

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will continue his attack on the Centre over the recently-passed farm laws when he will begin his second round of tractor rally in Punjab on Monday, a day after it saw massive participation from party leaders and farmers supporting the protest. Read more

Mercury drops, Delhi’s air begins to worsen

The Capital is inching towards an air pollution spike, with winds slowing down and the mornings getting colder. On Sunday morning for instance, winds in the city were calm and the minimum temperature was 18.5°C, three degrees below normal. Read more

Opposition attempting to spark riots in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday virtually launched the BJP’s campaign for the November 3 by-polls by accusing the opposition of attempting to spark caste and communal riots in UP for political gains. Read more

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Congress set to finalise first list of candidates today

The Congress is expected to finalise its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar at a meeting of the party’s central election committee (CEC) on Monday, people familiar with the development said. Read more

Oil rises more than 1% after upbeat signals from Trump’s doctors

Oil prices rose more than 1% on Monday, lifted by comments from doctors for US President Donald Trump suggesting he could be discharged from hospital as soon as Monday, just a few days after his positive test for Covid-19 sparked widespread alarm. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘Beyond my understanding why KKR is doing this,’ Aakash Chopra baffled by Dinesh Karthik and Co.’s strategy

Former India opener Aakash Chopra was baffled at the strategies adopted by Kolkata Knight Riders against Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2020 match in Sharjah. Chopra questioned captain Dinesh Karthik and the KKR team management’s logic of sending England captain Eoin Morgan as low as No.6 when they were chasing 229 for victory. Read more

Can you guess what connects Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka in these images?

Harsh Goenka and Anand Mahindra are two business tycoons who have huge fan followings on Twitter. They often share tweets that prompt people to post all sorts of reactions. Now, Goenka has posted a tweet which also involves Anand Mahindra and it has created a buzz among tweeple. Read more

Taapsee Pannu takes a dig at news channels: ‘You held the fort of entertainment long enough on our behalf’

Taapsee Pannu took a jibe at certain news channels which, according to her, prioritise entertainment over news. She sarcastically said that the film industry can reclaim the responsibility of entertaining people, now that the Ministry of Home Affairs is allowing movie theatres to reopen with 50% occupancy from October 15, in areas outside containment zones. Read more