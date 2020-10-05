Can you guess what connects Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka in these images?

Harsh Goenka and Anand Mahindra are two business tycoons who have huge fan followings on Twitter. They often share tweets that prompt people to post all sorts of reactions. Now, Goenka has posted a tweet which also involves Anand Mahindra and it has created a buzz among tweeple.

Goenka shared two images on Twitter. One of the images says “Anand Mahindra is India’s #1 business leader by Twitter engagement on October 2, 2020” and that Harsh Goenka is at the second position. The second image shows a car. Goenka, in his tweet, asked people to guess the relationship between the two images.

“Can you get the relationship between the two images!” wrote Goenka and shared the images:

Can you get the relationship between the two images! pic.twitter.com/gE4bae2hhx — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 4, 2020

Chances are by now you are smiling as you have established the connection between both the images. In case you’re wondering about the relationship between the images, allow us to explain. The second image Goenka shared shows the car Thar made by Mahindra’s company and the tyres of the car are by CEAT, owned by Goenka.

Since being shared a day ago on October 4, the post has gathered close to xx likes. It has also received a lot of reactions from people. While some shared the answer to Goenka's question, others appreciated the leaders for their Twitter posts.

Mahindra Thar with CEAT tyre.....Hum saath saath hai — Swati Swagatika (@SwatiSwagatik20) October 4, 2020

Goenka ji, you just are one awesome person sir. Have become your fan. — VaR-rier(AarPaar) (@VARandPEACE) October 4, 2020

Yes the common is "HAPPINESS"which I could gaze...



"ANAND AND HARSH" 🙏 — Vinay Garg (@vinay_gkg) October 4, 2020

Although I would have been happy if you @hvgoenka would have been at #1 but anyways congratulations @anandmahindra &you too at #2 . After all every vehicle of Mahindra needs proud @CEATtyres . Stay healthy,stay safe n stay blessed. — Kingshuk Mukherji (@KingshukMukhe13) October 4, 2020

In first photo where u compete each other where as in second u both compliment each other 😀😀 — Suresh Singh (@SureshJaikala) October 4, 2020

