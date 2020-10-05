e-paper
Can you guess what connects Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka in these images?

Can you guess what connects Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka in these images?

“Can you get the relationship between the two images!” wrote Harsh Goenka and shared the images:

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 05, 2020 08:27 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image was tweeted by Harsh Goenka.
The image was tweeted by Harsh Goenka.(Twitter/@hvgoenka)
         

Harsh Goenka and Anand Mahindra are two business tycoons who have huge fan followings on Twitter. They often share tweets that prompt people to post all sorts of reactions. Now, Goenka has posted a tweet which also involves Anand Mahindra and it has created a buzz among tweeple.

Goenka shared two images on Twitter. One of the images says “Anand Mahindra is India’s #1 business leader by Twitter engagement on October 2, 2020” and that Harsh Goenka is at the second position. The second image shows a car. Goenka, in his tweet, asked people to guess the relationship between the two images.

“Can you get the relationship between the two images!” wrote Goenka and shared the images:

Chances are by now you are smiling as you have established the connection between both the images. In case you’re wondering about the relationship between the images, allow us to explain. The second image Goenka shared shows the car Thar made by Mahindra’s company and the tyres of the car are by CEAT, owned by Goenka.

Since being shared a day ago on October 4, the post has gathered close to xx likes. It has also received a lot of reactions from people. While some shared the answer to Goenka’s question, others appreciated the leaders for their Twitter posts.

What do you think of Harsh Goenka’s tweet?

