Taapsee Pannu takes a dig at news channels: ‘You held the fort of entertainment long enough on our behalf’

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 06:41 IST

Taapsee Pannu took a jibe at certain news channels which, according to her, prioritise entertainment over news. She sarcastically said that the film industry can reclaim the responsibility of entertaining people, now that the Ministry of Home Affairs is allowing movie theatres to reopen with 50% occupancy from October 15, in areas outside containment zones.

“Now that theatres are allowed to open with 50% occupancy its only fair to expect some ‘news’ channels to focus 50% more towards ‘real’ news. Thank you guys, you held the fort of entertainment long enough on our behalf. We can take over from here on. #SharingCaring,” she wrote on Twitter.

Last month, Javed Akhtar took a dig at news channels for giving more importance to Bollywood’s alleged drug links than the farmers’ protests over three controversial farm bills recently passed by the Parliament. He sarcastically remarked that if Karan Johar had invited farmers to his party, ‘life would have been easier’ for the channels, as they would not have to choose between Bollywood and the farmers’ protests.

“If Karan johar had invited some farmers too for his party life would have been easier for our TV channels.They would not have had to choose between farmers protest and Karan’s party!. it seems that Karan’s do is the second most favourite PARTY of our channels,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, several members of the film industry welcomed the central government’s decision to allow movie theatres to reopen. Abhishek Bachchan called it the ‘best news of the week’, while Suniel Shetty wrote ‘finally’, followed by a folded hands emoji.

The Multiplex Association of India and exhibitors were also in favour of the move. Theatres across the country shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, as a result of which many big Bollywood films headed straight for a streaming release.

