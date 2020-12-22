News updates from Hindustan Times: Report says Delhi economy suffered the most due to pollution in 2019 and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 12:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi’s economy suffered the most due to severe air pollution last year: Lancet study

Delhi suffered the highest per-capita economic loss due to air pollution last year in India, according to a study published in peer-reviewed medical journal Lancet on Tuesday. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘Let it go and move on’, Steve Smith’s advice to deflated India after Adelaide debacle

Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith has a useful piece of advice for Indian team as both sides prepare to lock horns in the upcoming Boxing Day Test at the iconic MCG on December 26. Read more

Malaika Arora does Adho Mukha Kapotasana and asks fans to bow heads in gratitude

Every week, Malaika Arora shares a new Yoga asana with her followers on Instagram in an attempt to urge them to stop being lazy and exercise. Read more

Mercedes-Benz teases MBUX Hyperscreen spanning entire dashboard

Mercedes-Benz has given a glimpse of the MBUX Hyperscreen - a large, curved screen unit that extends along the entire width of the vehicle in front of the driver and front passenger. Read more

American YouTuber opens fast-food chain, gives customers free cash and gadgets with each order

YouTube is the best treasure trove when it comes to searching for videos that can blow one’s mind. This video by American Youtuber Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast is the perfect addition to that category. Read more

New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine

Passengers who arrived in Mumbai from the United Kingdom (UK) were sent to institutional quarantine in wake of the new coronavirus strain in UK. Meanwhile, the relatives of the passengers felt that the government’s decision to send them for quarantine was a hasty one. Watch here