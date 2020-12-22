India vs Australia: ‘Let it go and move on’, Steve Smith’s advice to deflated India after Adelaide debacle

cricket

Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith has a useful piece of advice for Indian team as both sides prepare to lock horns in the upcoming Boxing Day Test at the iconic MCG on December 26.

India went through a massive batting collapse on the third day of the Adelaide Test. The Australian duo of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood shared 9 wickets between them, bunding them out for 36 – their lowest score ever in Tests. As a result, the Indians succumbed to an 8-wicket defeat and the Aussies took 1-0 lead in the 4-match rubber.

The contest will now move to Melbourne and Smith has no time to think about how India might plot revenge. However, he does have a word of advice for the visitors – ‘Let it go and move on’.

“Look, the other day we just saw some pretty incredible fast bowling. It is probably the best I’ve seen our bowlers bowl collectively for about five years I think,” Smith said in a virtual media conference facilitated by Sony Network.

“The lengths they were hitting were just impeccable. Sometimes that happens, you get a good ball and you nick it. You got to let it go and move on and try and keep yourself in a positive mindset,” the 31-year-old added.

Asked what he feels would be the Indian mindset after such a huge defeat, he said: “Again every individual is different, the way they take their dismissals, how they think about the game after it’s finished. It’s important to keep moving forward, look at yourself individually, what you could have done better.”

“I like batting at the MCG on those sorts of big occasions. I’d like to try and make the most of them,” he added.

Smith has a terrific record in the Boxing Day Tests. Since his first appearance in the Ashes 2010-11, the talismanic batsman has smashed four centuries -- three of them unbeaten -- and three fifties in seven such games.

(With PTI inputs)