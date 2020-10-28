News updates from Hindustan Times: Rising pollution at Agra reduces Taj Mahal’s visibility and all the latest news

india

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 17:15 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rising air pollution in Agra reduces Taj visibility

Consistently rising air pollution in Agra has rendered the visibility of Taj Mahal poor in recent days.The air quality in Agra had been falling even before Dussehra but it deteriorated right after and the AQI (air quality index) rose above 312. On Sunday night, AQI was recorded at 367, and near the Taj, it was above 400. Read more

Narendra Modi terms Tejashwi Yadav the ‘yuvraj of jungle raj’ at public rally in Bihar’s Motipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday ridiculed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) scion Tejashwi Pratap Yadav’s promises of providing a million jobs for youth in the state, if the Grand Alliance (GA), or the mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD, the Congress and the Left parties, is voted to power. Read more

China snaps at US, says LAC faceoff with India is a bilateral issue

China on Wednesday said the Sino-India boundary dispute is a bilateral matter under negotiation and described Washington’s efforts to push the Indo-Pacific policy as an “outdated cold war strategy”. Read more

Ministry has no information on who created Aarogya Setu, RTI body issues showcause notice

The National Informatics Centre, which designs government websites, has said that it has no information about who has created the Aarogya Setu app and how it has been created. The Chief Information Commission has pulled up the NIC, which comes under the ministry of electronics, and issued a showcause notice to various chief public information officers asking them to provide a reply to an RTI application which questioned about the Covid-19 contact tracing up. The reply can’t be evasive, the CIC has said. Read more

ADR seeks urgent hearing on electoral bonds case in Supreme Court

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has moved an application in the Supreme Court demanding urgent listing of public interest litigation (PIL) pending on the issue of electoral bonds. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘Unfortunately, I won the toss,’ Shreyas Iyer on where Delhi Capitals lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shreyas Iyer admitted that Delhi Capitals lost the game in the powerplay when Sunrisers Hyderabad hammered 77 runs within the first six overs. David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha were striking the ball well and started scoring freely from the word go, their assault taking SRH to a strong total of 219/2. In reply, the Capitals were outplayed, getting bowled out for 131, giving Sunrisers a win by 88 runs. Read more

‘Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actors to work with’: Jaydeep Ahlawat praises Raazi co-star, says media ignores favouritism in politics

Jaydeep Ahlawat has weighed in on the debate over nepotism and favouritism in the film industry. The actor, who earned kudos for his exceptional performance in Amazon Prime’s Paatal Lok earlier this year, said Alia Bhatt is among the finest actors in the country. Read more

Bigg Boss 14: Colors apologises for Jaan Kumar Sanu’s comment on Nikki Tamboli speaking Marathi, promises to remove it

Colors has issued an apology after Jaan Kumar Sanu’s comment on Nikki Tamboli speaking Marathi in Bigg Boss 14 irked Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar. The channel, in a letter addressed to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, promised to remove the objectionable remark from future broadcasts of the episode. Read more

Delhi schools to remain closed until further orders, says Manish Sisodia: Watch here