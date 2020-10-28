IPL 2020: ‘Unfortunately, I won the toss,’ Shreyas Iyer on where Delhi Capitals lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad

cricket

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 15:56 IST

Shreyas Iyer admitted that Delhi Capitals lost the game in the powerplay when Sunrisers Hyderabad hammered 77 runs within the first six overs. David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha were striking the ball well and started scoring freely from the word go, their assault taking SRH to a strong total of 219/2. In reply, the Capitals were outplayed, getting bowled out for 131, giving Sunrisers a win by 88 runs.

“Definitely a big loss for us but you can’t really bog down from this point of time. We still have two games left but one win is really important, that’s what we are waiting for since the last three games. Back-to-back losses is definitely going to put us under the pump,” said Shreyas Iyer during the post-match presentation.

“The boys are really strong, really motivated and this loss is definitely going to motivate us. We lost the game in the powerplay itself. Getting 70 runs in the first six overs was really commendable and the way they went after our bowlers was amazing.”

DC skipper won the toss and took no time in electing to bowl first. Meanwhile, David Warner was looking to bat first anyway and mentioned it at the toss. Later, Iyer admitted he failed to read the pitch as it is changing every now and then, saying he was rather hoping he’d lose the toss.

“It’s really difficult to judge what to do on this wicket because it keeps changing any time, so the best thing is to lose the toss. I was contemplating whether to bat or to bowl, unfortunately I won the toss (laughs). We decided that the dew factor will play a massive role, but the ball was stopping a bit. It was really difficult to get off to a great start.”

DC’s net run-rate received a serious hammering after this 88-run defeat and they slipped to third place. They will have to do well in their upcoming games in order to secure a playoff berth.