IPL 2020: Injury concerns for Wriddhiman Saha and Vijay Shankar, confirms Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner

IPL 2020: Injury concerns for Wriddhiman Saha and Vijay Shankar, confirms Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner

IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha, who was instrumental with the bat for SRH, is doubtful for the upcoming game against Royal Challengers Bangalore with a groin niggle. To make matters worse, all-rounder Vijay Shankar too pulled his hamstring while bowling his second over against DC.

cricket Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 13:51 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH/Twitter)
         

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s hopes of qualifying for the playoffs received a massive jolt despite a dominant victory over Delhi Capitals by 88 runs. Wriddhiman Saha, who was instrumental with the bat for SRH, is doubtful for the upcoming game against Royal Challengers Bangalore with a groin niggle. To make matters worse, all-rounder Vijay Shankar too pulled his hamstring while bowling his second over against DC.

David Warner confirmed both injuries during the post-match presentation but sounded optimistic about their return. “Unfortunately, he’s (Saha) got a little groin niggle but hopefully, it isn’t too bad. Shankar has a hamstring issue as well,” said Warner.

“As for Rashid, it is incredible that he’s taking so many wickets and not going for runs, especially given the dew and the moisture here. We’ve got games at Sharjah to go so hopefully we can put on a show there.”

Warner looked at his sizzling best against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday as he notched up a fifty inside the powerplay. He smashed every bowler before being dismissed for 66 runs in just 34 balls. Wriddhiman Saha remained unaffected by his opening partner’s dismissal and went on to score 87 runs in 45 balls, where he struck 12 fours and 2 sixes. Riding on these innings, SRH posted a mammoth total of 219/2 in 20 overs.

After the game, Warner elaborated his slight change in the batting technique which helped him to score freely.

“Tonight, as I said at the toss, I was looking to bat first. Losing the toss I wasn’t disappointed. We had to take their fast bowlers on. I’ve decided to go back to 2009 and open the front leg a little bit and clear these grounds. I took a bit of responsibility at the top of the order, and take it to the bowlers,” he said..

“It’s tough to play orthodox cricket in these conditions, so I have to open up 360 degrees. Difficult decision to leave Jonny out and get Saha in, and especially batting a batsman like Kane at 4. Incredible knock from Saha though and his strike-rate in the powerplay was incredible.”

SRH will play Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in their next two games. Their chances to qualify for the playoffs are slim but, first, they have to win both their remaining games before wishing other results to go in their favour.

