Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Narendra Modi terms Tejashwi Yadav the ‘yuvraj of jungle raj’

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 16:34 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday ridiculed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) scion Tejashwi Pratap Yadav’s promises of providing a million jobs for youth in the state, if the Grand Alliance (GA), or the mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD, the Congress and the Left parties, is voted to power.

Modi, who addressed a public rally that saw an impressive turnout cutting across age groups at Motipur sugar factory campus sports ground, launched a scathing attack on Tejashwi’s promise and dubbed him a “yuvraj of jungle raj” (prince of anarchy).

He took a swipe at Tejashwi, who has been projected as the GA’s CM face.

“Those people are promising you to provide jobs. But the people of Bihar know them much better than me. They only want to come to power to indulge in scams with development funds that are earmarked for you. Be aware of them and don’t get swayed by their promises. Anarchy and hypocrisy is what they can offer in the name of ruling the state. They have a copyright for running cottage industries that deal in criminal activities such as extortion, kidnapping and murder,” said the PM amid loud sloganeering of his name and a thunderous applause.

He kept up the attack on the GA and urged the public to turn up in large numbers on the polling day.

“They are promising you of providing 10 lakh government jobs. But it is like the proverbial mirage in a desert. If they are voted to power, jobs in all sectors – whether government or private – will be a thing of the past because the companies will exit Bihar in droves. They have no road map for the state’s development. Turn up in big numbers while complying with all the precautionary norms against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak on the polling day. You must cast your vote in favour of those who are tested and experienced (read: the ruling National Democratic Alliance government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar),” Modi urged the public.

The PM addressed the public rally for around 23 minutes and sought votes in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate Arun Kumar Singh, who is contesting from the Baruraj assembly constituency.

The PM mentioned the ongoing construction work of the Ramayan Circuit along with development of the Buddha and Jain Circuits at Vaishali and Kundal Gram, which are located adjacent to the Muzaffarpur district.

“Once the works for these two projects are completed, thousands of youth will get employment in the tourism sector in Vaishali, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur and East Champaran districts,” he said.

He also spoke about linking Muzaffarpur to Ganga Urja Yojna, a gas pipeline project of national importance, which, he claimed, to be on the verge of completion.

Modi held out job hopes for the region’s youth while describing the Bihar polls as a game-changer for the fate of the state.

“This election will decide the fate of Bihar. You are a wise lot and know what’s best for you. ‘Sushasan’ (good governance) is the key criteria for a state’s development. Give it a good thought before you cast your vote on the polling day,” he added.

The first phase of the Bihar polls for 71 seats is in progress.

The second and third phase for the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held on November 3 and 7, respectively.

The election results will be announced November 10.

This is the first assembly election being held amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic.