News updates from Hindustan Times: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav threatens to boycott Assembly session and all the latest news

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav threatens to boycott Assembly session over Special Armed Police Bill

A day after the ruckus in the Bihar Legislative Assembly over Special Armed Police Bill, 2021, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday threatened to boycott the remaining tenure of the session if the Nitish Kumar-led state government fails to apologise for the incident. Read more

Covid-19: Double mutant strain, 771 variants detected in India, says govt

A double mutation found in the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Maharashtra is of concern as these mutations have not been yet catalogued, the Union ministry of health and family welfare announced on Wednesday. Read more

6 UP cops injured during raid in Bihar’s Buxar to recover abducted girl

A six-member Uttar Pradesh police team from Gazipur came under attack in Bihar’s Buxar district when they raided a village late Tuesday evening to find a minor girl who was allegedly abducted, police said Wednesday. Read more

Virat Kohli progresses, rapid rise for Suryakumar Yadav in ICC T20I rankings

India captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma progressed in the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen, released on Wednesday. Read more

When Karisma Kapoor shut down rumours of her wedding with Ajay Devgn: 'I don't know if he feels that way about me'

Karisma Kapoor and Ajay Devgn have starred in a number of movies in the early 1990s. This includes Jigar, Suhaag and Shaktiman. While the on-screen pairing was receiving love from the audience. Read more

R Madhavan replies to Twitter user’s post on mom and dad’s RHTDM-related convo

A reply by R Madhavan on a tweet related to the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM) has now created a Twitter chatter. There is a possibility that the actor’s sweet reply using emojis will leave you smiling too. Read more

Aditi Rao Hydari aces chic fusion wear in ₹40k Punit Balana ensemble

Aditi Rao Hydari has been blessing our feeds of late with pictures of herself looking like the epitome of grace and elegance. The 34-year-old actor has been playing muse to designer Punit Balana and has been posting various looks from his new collection. Read more

Average daily FASTag collection crosses ₹100 crore-mark: Nitin Gadkari

The average daily toll collection through FASTag has reached ₹100 crore daily, Parliament was informed on Monday. Read more