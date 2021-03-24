IND USA
Ajay Devgn and Karisma Kapoor starred in numerous movies in the early 1990s.
When Karisma Kapoor shut down rumours of her wedding with Ajay Devgn: 'I don't know if he feels that way about me'

  • Karisma Kapoor and Ajay Devgn were among the hottest on-screen couples in the early 1990s. Their pairing led to several dating and wedding rumours.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 01:39 PM IST

Karisma Kapoor and Ajay Devgn have starred in a number of movies in the early 1990s. This includes Jigar, Suhaag and Shaktiman. While the on-screen pairing was receiving love from the audience, off-screen rumours were doing the rounds suggesting that the two stars could possibly be tying the knot.

Karisma cleared the air on her alleged relationship during an interview with a leading magazine in 1993. She clarified that there was no wedding waiting to happened and further assured that they were not even dating.

"Believe me, we’re just friends yaar. I don’t know if he feels that way about me because he’s not told me anything. But I don’t think that’s possible. People are only coming to this conclusion because it’s the most obvious one. Firstly, he saved my life and secondly, we’ve signed so many films together. Some stupid fools have even gone ahead and written that we’re getting married. C’mon, I’m a kid myself; how do you expect me to get married at this age? It’s so funny really," she said in an interview with Stardust 1993, via Pinkvilla.

The speculations left Karisma in hot soup, especially with her then rumoured-boyfriend. "You know Jeh (Wadia) called me up from London and screamed, ‘What’s all this I’m reading about you? Did you get into the film industry for all this?’ he asked me angrily. Now he’s coming down in a couple of weeks’ time. Wonder how I’m going to face him. See, all this tension I’ve to face due to no fault of mine," she said.

Also Read: Nitesh Tiwari on National Award for Chhichhore: I can only imagine how happy Sushant would have been if he was here with us

Almost three decades later, Ajay is married to Kajol and has two children - daughter Nysa and son Yug - together. Karisma is a mother of two - Samiera Kapoor, Kiaan Raj Kapoor - as well. Although Ajay has continued his reign on the box office, Karisma has taken a step back from the movies for a while before returning in front of the camera for ALTBalaji's web series Mentalhood.

