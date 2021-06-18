News updates from HT: Sachin Pilot met Priyanka Gandhi, in talks with others, says Ajay Maken and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sachin Pilot met Priyanka Gandhi, in talks with other top brass: Ajay Maken

Sachin Pilot is a senior leader of the Congress party and there is no way that he will not be given an appointment with party leadership if he seeks an audience, said Ajay Maken, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), to news agency ANI on Friday. Read more

Tiger carcass with bullet wound found in Assam’s Kaziranga

The carcass of a male tiger was found with a bullet wound on Friday morning on the outskirts of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam. Read more

Working towards preparing 1 lakh Covid frontline workers: PM Modi launches customized crash course programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday during the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in the country, the virus changed rapidly which posed new challenges. Read more

UP police send legal notice to Twitter India MD over Loni incident

The Uttar Pradesh Police have summoned Twitter India managing director Manish Maheshwari for questioning within seven days in connection with the posting and promotion on the microblogging site of an allegedly manipulated video of the assault of an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad. Read more

India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Southampton weather today: Overcast skies, rain promise to threaten play at Rose Bowl

The final of the first ever World Test Championship is finally here and cricket fans across the world couldn't be more excited. But with some excitement, there is some tension-filled news as well, which is currently going by the term 'Southampton weather'. Read more

Satish Kaushik says pregnant Neena Gupta ‘was in tears’ when he offered to marry her: ‘I simply stood by her’

Actor Neena Gupta, in her recently released autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh, shared an anecdote on how her good friend, actor Satish Kaushik offered to marry her when she was pregnant with her daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Read more

Madhuri Dixit suggests strengthening the digestive organs with Yoga’s Mudrasana

As International Yoga Day is just around the corner and will be observed on June 21, fitness enthusiasts across the world as pulling up their socks to raise awareness of the many benefits of Yoga and Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit too jumped the bandwagon as she performed Mudrasana during her morning exercise session this Friday. Read more

Dell launches Inspiron 13, Inspiron 14, and Inspiron 15 laptops in India, check out price and specs

Dell has launched a range of new laptops in India under its Inspiron range. The new range includes the Dell Inspiron 13, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1, and the Dell Inspiron 15 with Intel and AMD configurations. Read more

Hyundai Alcazar launched at ₹16.30 lakh, takes on Tata Safari, Hector Plus

Hyundai Alcazar was officially launched in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹16.30 lakh, going up to ₹19.99 lakh (ex showroom and introductory prices). Read more

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Viral video is too sweet to handle

In today’s edition of sweet videos which may make you say “Aww” multiple times, here’s a clip of a little one asking her grandfather if she could help him with his “yawdwowk.” Read more