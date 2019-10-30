News updates from Hindustan Times: Shiv Sena’s choices to BJP in Maharashtra and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 09:03 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated.

CM post or key portfolios: Sena’s choices to BJP in Maharashtra

As the informal communication for power-sharing formula between the BJP and Shiv Sena to form the government in the state has begun, the latter has indicated that it would want key portfolios such as home, urban development and revenue in lieu for chief ministership. Read more.

PM Modi inks strategic pact to deepen ties with Saudi Arabia

India and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday launched a Strategic Partnership Council to guide their ties in areas ranging from trade to energy security, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a new conflict resolution mechanism in an increasingly multipolar world. Read more.

‘We are not Muslim-hating Nazis’: EU lawmaker on delegation visiting Kashmir

Member of Germany’s rightwing Alternative for Germany (AFD) and of the European Parliament (EP), Lars Patrick Berg, was on the delegation of European parliamentarians currently visiting Kashmir, met PM Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in New Delhi but had to return to Germany for personal reasons. He spoke to Padma Rao Sundarji over the phone on the invitation to visit J&K and on media reports that the delegation consists primarily of ‘Muslim-hating’ rightwingers. Read more.

‘China may deploy aircraft carrier in Indian ocean’: US navy commander

The US Pacific Fleet Commander on Tuesday said there has been no reduction in Beijing’s assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea, a vital trade route in the global supply chain, and it continues to bully other nations in the strategic region. Read more.

Ravinder in final of world U-23 wrestling

India’s growing depth in freestyle wrestling is consistently showcased at international level and another rising star made his mark on Tuesday. The Indian camp had plenty to cheer after Ravinder entered the final of the 61kg event in the under-23 world championships in Budapest. Read more.

House of Dragons: HBO reveals logo, title of new Game of Thrones prequel, scraps one with Naomi Watts

HBO ordered 10 episodes of a Game of Thrones spin-off called House of the Dragon, the network said on Tuesday, shortly after reports emerged that the premium cable channel had nixed another series set in the world created by author George RR Martin. Read more.

Going somewhere? Now you can plan a trip to a place unknown

Mystery trips have grown into their own industry, both for individual and group travel. Whether travelling by bus, train or plane, these vacations vary widely in length, expense and destination. Read more.

