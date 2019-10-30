e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

Ravinder in final of world U-23 wrestling

Ravinder, 22, defeated Arsen Harutyunyan of Armenia on points (4-3) to set up a title clash against Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov of Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday.

other-sports Updated: Oct 30, 2019 08:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Indian wrestler Ravinder
Indian wrestler Ravinder(HT Photo)
         

India’s growing depth in freestyle wrestling is consistently showcased at international level and another rising star made his mark on Tuesday. The Indian camp had plenty to cheer after Ravinder entered the final of the 61kg event in the under-23 world championships in Budapest.

Ravinder, 22, defeated Arsen Harutyunyan of Armenia on points (4-3) to set up a title clash against Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov of Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday. The Indian Air Force wrestler is the latest to underline the talent coming out of Haryana.

In the quarters, Ravinder upset Russia’s Dinislam Takhtarov by scoring a thumping 11-0 win after beginning his campaign by defeating Hungary’s Marcell Budai Kovacs 12-1.

In 79kg, India’s Veer Dev Gulia moved into bronze medal reckoning after the Army grappler, also from Haryana, set up a meeting with Russia’s Radik Valiev. The bout will be held late on Tuesday.

However, in 70kg freestyle, Naveen lost his repechage bout to Mongolia’s Temuulen Enkhtuya 6-8. Naveen had lost his qualifying bout to 0-11 to Russia’s Chermen Valiev 0-11, who made it to the final to ensure a second chance for the Indian wrestler.

In the 92kg division, Viky lost to Switzerland’s Samuel Scherrer 1-7 in the preliminary round. It was a setback for India as Viky had won silver in the senior Asian championships and bronze at the junior world championships this year.

In 74kg, Gaurav Baliyan made a good start scoring a 11-0 win against Oleksandr Vyshniak of Ukraine but lost to Russia’s Razambek Zhamalov 9-12 in his next bout. In 84kg, Sanjeet lost his qualifying round to Russia’s Azamat Zakuev 0-6 while in 125kg, Aryan Pratap lost 3-4 to top seed Hovhannes Maghakyan of Armenia.

In 65kg, 2017 junior Asian champion and second seed Sharvan upset top seed Rifat Saibotalov of Kazakhstan 8-6 in his opening bout but lost 6-10 to France’s Ilman Mukhtarov in the next bout.

In 97kg, Akash Antil outplayed China’s Li Xu 10-0 in the first round, but lost to Ukraine’s Danylo Stasiuk 5-9 in the quarters. In 57kg, Naveen lost 0-11 to Turkey’s Ahmet Duman in the first round.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 08:37 IST

tags
top news
CM post or key portfolios: Sena’s choices to BJP in Maharashtra
CM post or key portfolios: Sena’s choices to BJP in Maharashtra
China’s early harvest plan on Sikkim border has no takers in India
China’s early harvest plan on Sikkim border has no takers in India
PM Modi inks strategic pact to deepen ties with Saudi Arabia
PM Modi inks strategic pact to deepen ties with Saudi Arabia
Male DNA found on dead Pak Hindu medical student’s body, clothes: Cops
Male DNA found on dead Pak Hindu medical student’s body, clothes: Cops
Analysis | Sena or BJP: Who will blink first?
Analysis | Sena or BJP: Who will blink first?
‘No sympathy for Shakib,’ former Eng captain says two year ban not enough
‘No sympathy for Shakib,’ former Eng captain says two year ban not enough
Telangana woman files case against IPS husband, says forcing to divorce him
Telangana woman files case against IPS husband, says forcing to divorce him
‘$5 trillion economy roadmap ready’: PM Modi at investment forum in Riyadh
‘$5 trillion economy roadmap ready’: PM Modi at investment forum in Riyadh
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

other sports